Nancy Pelosi Recreates Iconic Clap Back With Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom

Days after making headlines with her real-time clap back at President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) recreated the moment on camera with the stars.

While hanging out with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the MusiCares gala in Los Angeles on Friday, Pelosi joined in on a re-enactment of the iconic shade throwing that quickly became one of the SOTU’s biggest moments and launched the speaker into memeified glory.

Rich Fury via Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) recreates her signature clap with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Pelosi’s viral gesture last Tuesday came just after Trump decried “the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution,” calling for the embrace of “cooperation, compromise, and the common good.”

That’s when the president paused from his speech to the sound of applause, turning to see the speaker’s own applause behind him.

Despite widespread speculation that the move was an intentional political play, Pelosi has told reporters “it wasn’t sarcastic,” according to People magazine.

“Look at what I was applauding. I wanted him to know that it was very welcomed,” she said.