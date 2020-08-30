Democratic Lawmakers Erupt After Election Security Briefings Are Terminated

The sudden decision by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to cut off congressional briefings on election security is a “shocking abdication of its lawful responsibility” and a “betrayal of the public’s right to know how foreign powers are trying to subvert our democracy,” said a stinging statement Saturday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

“This intelligence belongs to the American people. ... The American people have both the right and the need to know that another nation,Russia, is trying to help decide who their president should be,” the statement added.

The lawmakers fired back after National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe alerted Senate and House leaders Friday that in-person briefings will no longer be provided to lawmakers. They will be given written updates, but that eliminates the opportunity to ask questions and to obtain real-time clarifications about information.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence’s decision to cancel all election security briefings for the Congress is a shocking abdication of its responsibility to keep Congress informed. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 29, 2020

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) accused Ratcliffe, a former Republican congressman, of being in his job “only to protect Trump from democracy, not democracy from Trump.”

President Donald Trump claimed the change was made because his administration got “tired” of leaks, and pointed a finger at Schiff, whom he referred to as “Shifty Schiff.”

Schiff called Trump a liar in a tweet and charged that the president has a vested interest in hiding Russian help in the election.

As usual, President Trump is lying and projecting.



Trump fired the last DNI for briefing Congress on Russian efforts to help his campaign.



Now he’s ending briefings altogether.



Trump doesn’t want the American people to know about Russia’s efforts to aid his re-election. https://t.co/bERk44WcvQ — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) August 29, 2020

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) scoffed that “with President Trump, all roads lead” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Trump administration blocked my bipartisan election security bill. Now they are denying me the information I need to do my job.



Why? This plays right into Russia’s hands. As Speaker Pelosi once said, with President Trump, “all roads lead to Putin.” https://t.co/cjuYNVuQOx — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 29, 2020

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) called the move an “outrage,” telling The New York Times it “smacks of a cover-up of information about foreign interference in our election.”

America’s election – the foundation of Democracy itself – is in grave peril as we face disinformation from global adversaries around the planet, and @DNI_Ratcliffe’s move to stop briefing Congress on foreign threats to our election is an outrage. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/dqxKUXI9fA — Senator Angus King (@SenAngusKing) August 29, 2020

Earlier this month, counterintelligence chief William Evanina issued a statement saying U.S. intelligence officials had determined that the Kremlin is trying to smear Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to sway the election in Trump’s favor.

