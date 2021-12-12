Peloton Pokes Fun At 'And Just Like That' Incident With Cheeky Ad

Editor’s note: There are spoilers for the first episode of “And Just Like That” below.

Peloton really wants “Sex and the City” fans to remember that cycling is good for you.

Advertisement

The company’s stock price plunged last week after the show’s new reboot, “And Just Like That,” features Carrie Bradshaw’s husband, Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth), dying of a heart attack after an intense workout on a Peloton stationary bike.

Peloton pulled out all the stops in an ad responding to the development that stars Noth and Jess King, a real-life Peloton instructor who appears as a fictional one named Allegra in the show.

The spot was narrated by actor Ryan Reynolds and posted to his social media channels on Sunday. In it, Noth and King toast to “new beginnings” beside a crackling fireplace.

“Shall we take another ride?” Noth asks steamily. “Life’s too short not to.”

Advertisement

As the camera pans to show two Peloton bikes behind the pair, Reynolds says in a voiceover: “And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, resting pulse and reduces blood-fat levels he’s alive.”

The ad was titled “Unspoiler alert,” perhaps a cheeky nod to all the fans outraged by the plot point.

Peloton said last week that it had approved the show’s use of the bike and the appearance of King as the character Allegra; however, it was reportedly not aware that the Dec. 9 premiere would show Mr. Big dying after a Peloton workout.

Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory group, said in a company statement last week that Mr. Big’s death was more likely linked to his “extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season 6.”

Advertisement

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event,” she said.