Peloton has responded to the massive mockery of its ad showing a year in the life of a woman after her husband gave her a stationary bike for Christmas.

Not surprisingly, the company is “disappointed” by the backlash against the spot, which it also said was “misinterpreted.”

In a statement to CNBC on Wednesday, a Peloton spokesperson said the ad was inspired by customers who’ve said their lives were improved after they got a Peloton bike.

“Our holiday spot was created to celebrate that fitness and wellness journey. While we’re disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial, we are encouraged by — and grateful for — the outpouring of support we’ve received from those who understand what we were trying to communicate,” the spokesperson said.

The ad in question became the subject of much viral ire earlier this week, with many people remarking that the “gift” of the bike reeked of sexism and body criticism by the husband. When Peloton stock dropped 10 percent on Tuesday, stock analysts blamed the slide on reaction to the ad.

But according to CNBC, Raymond James financial analysts predicted the “significant backlash” would be temporary ― although they added, “We do believe Peloton may review its marketing strategy, given the frequency in which its ads are parodied on social media.”