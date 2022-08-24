Shopping

Peloton Is (Finally) Available On Amazon

Peloton recently made their popular bike purchasable on Amazon, in addition to other accessories.

The original <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Original-Peloton-Stationary-Immersive-Touchscreen/dp/B0B2KQKHL5?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=630649bbe4b0e323a25b2ef7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Peloton bike" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="630649bbe4b0e323a25b2ef7" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Original-Peloton-Stationary-Immersive-Touchscreen/dp/B0B2KQKHL5?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=630649bbe4b0e323a25b2ef7%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Peloton bike</a> is available for purchase on Amazon.
Peloton is famously known for its luxury exercise bike that comes with a ton of fancy bells and whistles, like an impressive touchscreen and lively classes led by instructors that have become celebrities in their own right.

And if you’ve been wanting to get your hands on the splurge-worthy Peloton stationary bike, up until now, the only way to do so was by purchasing directly from the brand. But today, CNBC reported the bike and other athletic accessories would be available to buy on Amazon for the first time ever — and they’re already live on the site right now.

Shop Peloton At Amazon

If you’ve been keeping up with the world of fitness tech over the past year or so, you’ve likely seen Peloton appear in headlines a couple times, including after that scene aired in the SATC revival and when its CEO stepped down from the company earlier this year. And with this announcement, they’re making headlines again.

Aside from the exercise bike, accessories like cycling shoes, a bike mat, weights, yoga blocks and a water bottle are also included in Peloton’s Amazon offerings. Below, we conveniently listed the bike and a few other standout items you can get your hands on for your next ride.

1
Amazon
The original Peloton Bike
With a variety of mind-blowing features like a multitouch screen, stereo speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, a high-quality front-facing camera and built-in microphone, the Peloton bike has everything you need for a full workout. It's a membership-based machine, so you'll need to purchase that separately (it's $44 a month) and then you'll have unlimited access to a massive library of exercise content, including cycling, yoga and strength classes lead by expert instructors.
$1,445 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A pair of cycling shoes
Every quality cycling session needs the right pair of shoes to move in. These come with cleats to snap securely onto the bike and feature a single hook and loop strap closure for easy removal. They're available in women's sizes 5-12 and men's sizes 6-15.
$145 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A bike mat
Protect your floors from being damaged by your most intense cycling sessions with this bike mat, which is 72 inches long by 36 inches wide and 4 millimeters thick. You can even trim it down to fit the space in which you'll be working out.
$75 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A heart rate band
Using Bluetooth technology, this sleek, waterproof arm band measures your heart rate while you're moving. It's built with rainbow LED lights and comes in a small and large size so you can get the right one that fits your arm's circumference.
$90 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A set of light weights
If toning is in your exercise routine, these cast iron dumbbell weights are the accessory to have. They fit conveniently in the holders on the back of the Peloton Bike. You can get them in 1 pound, 2 pounds or 3 pounds.
$25 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A glass water bottle
Stay hydrated during your Peloton classes with this stylish reusable water bottle at your side. It holds up to 16 ounces of liquid and has a nonslip silicone sleeve to protect the glass from getting damaged.
$17 at Amazon
shopping

