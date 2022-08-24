Amazon The original Peloton bike is available for purchase on Amazon.

Peloton is famously known for its luxury exercise bike that comes with a ton of fancy bells and whistles, like an impressive touchscreen and lively classes led by instructors that have become celebrities in their own right.

And if you’ve been wanting to get your hands on the splurge-worthy Peloton stationary bike, up until now, the only way to do so was by purchasing directly from the brand. But today, CNBC reported the bike and other athletic accessories would be available to buy on Amazon for the first time ever — and they’re already live on the site right now.

If you’ve been keeping up with the world of fitness tech over the past year or so, you’ve likely seen Peloton appear in headlines a couple times, including after that scene aired in the SATC revival and when its CEO stepped down from the company earlier this year. And with this announcement, they’re making headlines again.

Aside from the exercise bike, accessories like cycling shoes, a bike mat, weights, yoga blocks and a water bottle are also included in Peloton’s Amazon offerings. Below, we conveniently listed the bike and a few other standout items you can get your hands on for your next ride.

