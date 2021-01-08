55 Funny And Relatable Tweets About Peloton

Peloton has come a long way over the past year or so, from viral ad backlash to booming sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fitness brand ― known for its signature stationary bike ― has been described as cult-like, with devotees fawning over their favorite instructors, signing up for monthly challenges and posting about their cycling activity on social media.
Naturally, the frenzy has reached Twitter, where people share their Peloton love ― and skepticism. We’ve rounded up 55 funny and relatable tweets about that Peloton life.
When the Peloton instructors bite their bottom lip during a ride, they look casually sexy. When I do it, I look like I’ve just gotten a mouthful of bad yogurt.— Jelisa Castrodale (@gordonshumway) January 3, 2021
Sometimes I think the Peloton Bike Girl looked the way she did because she saw into the future, glimpsed 2020 and was just trying to pretend like everything was okay.— Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) November 5, 2020
Should I buy a Peloton bike or 832 more boxes of Cheez-Its?— Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) April 19, 2020
Peloton is legally required to repossess your bike if at least one wall of your house isn’t entirely windows— jon drake (@DrakeGatsby) December 4, 2019
my husband is literally so funny i asked him if we should get a peloton and he said “how much is it? $100?” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— fuck the police (@_gumshudaa) November 12, 2020
“Peloton!! Moderna!! It’s suppertime!!!” - me in 2034 calling my children in for suppertime— julia shiplett (@juliashiplett) December 14, 2020
In-law: “Are you seeing a therapist yet?”— Faux Ma (@Faux_Ma) August 29, 2020
Me: Yes. His name is Cody Rigsby.
In-Law: “...Isn’t that a Peloton instructor?”
Me: Yeah, so?
The thing about cycling with Peloton is that every instructor is trying to seduce me, specifically— Savannah Kopp (@CoucouSavannah) January 4, 2021
[doing a Christmas ride on Peloton. “Hallelujah” starts playing]— John Cullen (@cullenthecomic) December 17, 2020
Me: hm this isn’t a Christmas song
Instructor: there might be some empty chairs this Christmas...
Me: wait what
Her: so let’s do a climb to honour them
Me: oh hell no
peloton bike this peloton bike that.. don't you think it's pelatime to go outside— nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) December 30, 2020
A workplace dramedy about Peloton instructors/the employees around them.— Danielle Kurtzleben (@titonka) December 30, 2020
Mail me my Emmy now.
why does this peloton trainer keep calling us baby— K. Petrin (@kmaepetrin) December 29, 2020
The thing I can’t stand about peloton is im on my bike dying at 55 resistance and Cody is at 86 monologuing and doing the Macarena 😰— Jessica Kirkland (@jkirk___) January 2, 2021
Me: "I think I want one of those Peloton bikes."— Stay at Homies (@stayathomies) January 4, 2021
Translation: "I think I need a new place to hang all my clothes."
I feel like there would be a market for gamification of exercise equipment. Like Mario Kart Peloton.— Arjun Raj (@arjunrajlab) January 2, 2021
just cried on a peloton & i must say that i highly recommend it— keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) January 22, 2020
The most exercise I've gotten lately is couch dancing when Countdown plays during those peloton commercials— Meredith (@MeredithEO) December 29, 2020
had to stop pedaling to belly laugh at the peloton instructor saying “self care doesn’t mean buying things” while teaching a class to a bunch of people sitting on expensive stationary bikes they probably purchased for themselves— maya kosoff (@mekosoff) January 4, 2021
peloton using a beyoncé song in their commercial feels likes a direct attack. leave me ALONE devil bike— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) January 2, 2021
A Peloton bike is like a really fancy version of a hamster wheel for quarantined soccer moms.— Faux Ma (@Faux_Ma) July 8, 2020
my mum literally talks about the Peloton instructors as if she knows they personally— Emma Savage (@emma_roseexo) January 2, 2021
“Leanne & me had a great class together tonight, I’ll see her tomorrow for the Beatles ride”
okay mum
I think I figured out why the peloton wife had that look on her face. It was because she couldn’t unclip herself from the bike after her first ride. pic.twitter.com/XYR8rnQAaH— Franita Tolson (is Accident Prone) 💕💚 (@ProfTolson) December 28, 2020
I assume a Peloton is like $10,000— amil (@amil) December 27, 2020
so every time a person I know buys one I’m like holy shit is everyone a millionaire?! I will not look up the actual price
a Peloton bike but its just women being encouraging as I struggle through life— Jennifer McAuliffe (@JenniferJokes) April 16, 2019
I’ve never been part of a cult but I do own a @onepeloton, so same.— Rachel Sobel (@whinecheezits) October 28, 2020
You know how in 90s romcoms they always showed how a woman was frustrated and addicted to work because she had an exercise bike in her office? I want to order a peloton for my office/room— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) May 2, 2020
*me waiting for the peloton bikes to start popping up on Craigslist* pic.twitter.com/f4BjaCAuCc— Justine Sanders (@JustineAnnSand) January 1, 2021
May I enter 2021 with the energy of a Peloton instructor grooving alone in a room to a song that plays during every one of their classes.— Robin Runyan (@RobinRunyan8) December 30, 2020
Rudolph leading the sleigh after doing a line with Dasher and Dancer in the stables pic.twitter.com/fCw9dvx0lm— reid (@thereidfeed) December 20, 2020
How do Peloton instructors talk through an entire ride? 5 mins in and I need an oxygen tank and a trip to the hospital— Emma Duchesneau (@EmmaDuchesneau) December 29, 2020
I regret to inform everybody that I now have a peloton, and as I’m obligated to talk about that 24/7, that is all I’m allowed to tweet about now.— Unprotected_Sox (@SoxUnprotected) January 4, 2021
Dear Diary, how many more friends must I lose to the Cult of Peloton, oops hang tight Diary, your girl got a glob of French onion dip on her pen— Emily Andras (@emtothea) January 3, 2021
Ugh I wish there was a way to ride my Peloton outside.— 𝖠𝖺𝗋𝗈𝗇 𝖶𝗂𝖾𝗇𝖾𝗋 (@Wieneraaron) December 28, 2020
I bet that lady is pretty psyched about having a Peloton now— Ben Terris (@bterris) March 12, 2020
peloton shoes are so hard to unclip that even silver fox anderson cooper leaves them hanging for dear life #relatable pic.twitter.com/oqIfRTV2Qb— Natt การุณรังษีวงศ์ (@nattgarun) June 22, 2020
peloton got the last laugh.— king crissle (@crissles) May 4, 2020
I’m sorry, Peloton, but if I’m paying $40 a month to ride my $2000 exercise bike it had better come with an attendant who can pick my wedgie every ten minutes.— Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) February 3, 2020
Me, “I want a Peloton bike.”— Lady Lawya (@Parkerlawyer) January 16, 2019
Husband, “We have a bike you don’t ride.”
Me, “But this one makes you and I predict I will ride it if I buy one.”
H, “You bought the other one you don’t ride.”
Me, “I AM BUYING A PELOTON.”
H...
Me...
H, “I’ve always wanted one of those.”
You should do a core workout, they said. It will be fun, they said.— JJ (@KingslayerTX) January 3, 2021
Me after doing my first 20 minute Peloton core workout today... pic.twitter.com/zGgyQPzL7C
I have something to get off my chest.— Gena-mour Barrett (@SmileGena) February 5, 2020
I tried a Peloton and I loved it.
goddamnit stop making me want a peloton!!!! sitting on a bike for 45 min a day while the seat pokes my vagina is not my brand!!!!— Lara Parker (@laraeparker) January 3, 2021
The original Peloton bike: pic.twitter.com/BRr4yEFaQN— Gennefer WEAR A MASK Gross (@Gennefer) April 24, 2020
Just finished my first peleton bike ride and finished 40,000th place out of 80,000 riders smh....I’m mentally F’d right now! Lol— Jerraud Powers (@JPowers25) December 23, 2020
WHO WILL BE THE FIRST PRESIDENT TO PUT A PELOTON IN THE OVAL OFFICE?!?!?— Sofiya Alexandra (@TheSofiya) December 7, 2019
is sam yo your fave peloton cycling guy or do you like to feel bad— Bim Adewunmi (@bimadew) November 23, 2020
How many east facing windows must I have before I’m allowed to buy a Peloton?— Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) January 5, 2019
I’d buy one of those Peloton things if it made tater tots— Bart (@bartandsoul) July 14, 2019
If my husband bought me a Peleton, I'd spend a year making selfie videos of me drying my bras on it.— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) December 3, 2019
Why get a Peloton bike when I can spend all day rapid cycling through the five stages of grief for free?? pic.twitter.com/yXD4GLSy30— Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) March 21, 2020
Torn between getting a Peloton machine or saving some money and just getting a new body.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) February 5, 2019
Does Peloton make a recliner?— Steve Olivas (@steveolivas) December 4, 2019
Forget a peloton this holiday season get the ladies something they really want: a fucking void to fucking scream into until they lose fucking consciousness. And some warm socks— Amanda Deibert🏳️🌈 (@amandadeibert) December 16, 2020
Love putting my Peloton bike in the most striking area of my ultra-modern $3 million house— Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) January 28, 2019
About to do a 45 minute Peloton ride featuring only Red Hot Chili Peppers music so cool how people always find ways to make exercise worse.— Julia Segal (@juliasegal) July 28, 2019
My biggest accomplishment of 2020 is getting a @onepeloton and not mentioning it here even once.— meghna shah (@meghna71) December 31, 2020