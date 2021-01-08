Wellness

55 Funny And Relatable Tweets About Peloton

"Should I buy a Peloton bike or 832 more boxes of Cheez-Its?"

Peloton has come a long way over the past year or so, from viral ad backlash to booming sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fitness brand ― known for its signature stationary bike ― has been described as cult-like, with devotees fawning over their favorite instructors, signing up for monthly challenges and posting about their cycling activity on social media.

Naturally, the frenzy has reached Twitter, where people share their Peloton love ― and skepticism. We’ve rounded up 55 funny and relatable tweets about that Peloton life.

Stationary bicycleWellnesstweetHumorpeloton