Peloton Pulls Chris Noth Ad After Sexual Assault Allegations Emerge

Two women alleged that they were assaulted by Noth in incidents that were 10 years apart, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously,” Peloton said in a statement to CNBC. “We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

The Noth ad released last weekend was intended to be damage control following fans’ reactions to the death of Noth’s character, Mr. Big, on the “Sex and the City” reboot, “And Just Like That.”

Noth’s character suffered a fatal heart attack after riding one of the company’s indoor bicycles. The next day Peloton stock dropped 61% from its 52-week high.

The new Peloton ad was narrated by actor Ryan Reynolds and featured Noth and Jess King, a real-life Peloton instructor who appears as a fictional one named Allegra in “And Just Like That.”

“Shall we take another ride?” Noth asks steamily. “Life’s too short not to.”