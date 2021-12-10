Peloton Defends Itself After 'And Just Like That' Shocker (MAJOR SPOILER)

Peloton wasn’t just spinning its wheels when it spoke out after an unfortunate appearance of its exercise bike in Thursday’s premiere of “And Just Like That ...,” the “Sex and the City” revival on HBO Max.

Mr. Big, aka John James Preston, the husband of central character Carrie Bradshaw played by Chris Noth, suffers a fatal heart attack after riding one of the company’s indoor bicycles.

“Rarely in the history of pop culture has an enviable product placement ever gone quite so wrong,” The Los Angeles Times wrote.

Peloton knew its equipment would be used, but was unaware that it would figure as a plot point and that Big would pedal into that big spin class in the sky, BuzzFeed News reported.

So, the fitness outfit issued a statement to the Times.

“I’m sure ‘SATC’ fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” said Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventative cardiologist and member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council. “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

Big (Chris Noth) rides the Peloton in "And Just Like That ..." YouTube

“More than 80% of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet and exercise modifications,” the statement continued. “And while 25% of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable. The lesson here is, KNOW YOUR NUMBERS! It’s always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely.”

The company has had real-life issues to deal with this year, recalling treadmills after one child died and dozens of others were injured by the apparatus. Viral video circulated of a child getting pulled under by the treadmill conveyor belt.

Peloton stock closed Thursday at $40.70, down 61% from the 52-week high.