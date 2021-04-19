Peloton Treadmill Appears To Nearly Swallow Child In Terrifying Video

A toddler was pulled under a Peloton treadmill in a frightening video released by federal regulators Saturday to highlight concern over the fitness machines. (Watch the clip below, but be warned that some viewers may find it disturbing.)

In the video, the boy approaches the machine with a ball and appears to get snagged on the conveyor belt as it passes under the walking platform. The belt drags the boy beneath the machine, and at one point his head is sharply forced back as the roller continues to pull him under.

He eventually is able to escape.

The incident was one of 39 described by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which urged parents of children at home to “stop using the product immediately.” One child died, as reported by Peloton, the commission said.

“CPSC staff believes the Peloton Tread+ poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures, and death,” the agency wrote, citing multiple reports of children trapped under the rear roller.

Those who want to keep the device should use it in a locked room without children present, because having an adult there may not prevent serious injury, according to the commission.

Peloton countered that the commission’s warning is “inaccurate and misleading.”

“There is no reason to stop using the Tread+, as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed,” the fitness company wrote in a press release. “Children under 16 should never use the Tread+, and Members should keep children, pets, and objects away from the Tread+ at all times.”

“Peloton is disappointed that, despite its offers of collaboration, and despite the fact that the Tread+ complies with all applicable safety standards, CPSC was unwilling to engage in any meaningful discussions with Peloton before issuing its inaccurate and misleading press release,” the statement said.