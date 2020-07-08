'Pen15' Is Going Back To Middle School In Cringey First Look At Season 2

“We’re hoping to keep the show [about] Anna and I in 7th grade, forever. That’s what the whole concept of the show is about: that purgatory. It’s not about these two characters going to high school,” Erskine told Entertainment Weekly. “We might see them explore darker and more mature things next season. ... We don’t want to lose some of the sillier, zanier moments that are reminiscent of that time, because your logic at that time is crazy.”

Created by Erskine, Konkle and Sam Zvibleman, the series scored a surprise Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for the stellar Season 1 episode “Anna Ishii-Peters.”

Watch Hulu’s “Pen15” teaser above.