'Pen15' Is Going Back To Middle School In Cringey First Look At Season 2

Fire up your AIM account (pause for dial-up-modem) and brace for awkwardness because middle school is officially back in session when “Pen15” returns for Season 2.
Hulu’s nostalgia-inducing and legitimately triggering hit comedy about millennial teendom is back on Friday, Sept. 18. The 14-episode second season will be split into two parts, with the first seven episodes premiering in the fall and the remainder hitting the streaming service sometime in 2021.
The first look at the new season arrived Wednesday and promises even more peak 2000s hijinks for creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, who play teen versions of themselves alongside actual teen actors.
Judging from the teaser, more adventures await the outcast BFFs, as they reel from the aftermath of a big school dance and navigate trials and tribulations of seventh grade (bowl cuts, braces, hot-pink thongs, puberty, etc). Expect new fashions, enemies and discoveries in the next chapter.
Erskine previously teased that the series will explore “darker and more mature things” as it ages, but will likely stick to the hells of junior high for the remainder of its run.
“We’re hoping to keep the show [about] Anna and I in 7th grade, forever. That’s what the whole concept of the show is about: that purgatory. It’s not about these two characters going to high school,” Erskine told Entertainment Weekly. “We might see them explore darker and more mature things next season. ... We don’t want to lose some of the sillier, zanier moments that are reminiscent of that time, because your logic at that time is crazy.”
Created by Erskine, Konkle and Sam Zvibleman, the series scored a surprise Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for the stellar Season 1 episode “Anna Ishii-Peters.”
Watch Hulu’s “Pen15” teaser above.