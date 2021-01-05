Pence Advisers Say The VP Won't Interfere In Wednesday's Election Count

Trump ramped up pressure on Pence on Tuesday to block Congress’ certification of the November election results in an ongoing attempt to stay in power after dozens of the Trump campaign’s lawsuits challenging the election results failed in U.S. courts.

But the vice president, a loyal lieutenant during the four years of Trump’s often chaotic presidency, reportedly has no plans to attempt to do so, even as he seeks to show support for the Republican president’s quest.

Later Tuesday, Trump released a statement calling such reporting, first published by The New York Times, “fake news” and said both he and Pence were in “total agreement that the Vice President has the power to act.”

“Our Vice President has several options under the U.S. Constitution,” the president continued. “He can decertify the results or send them back to the states for change and certification. He can also decertify the illegal and corrupt results and send them to the House of Representatives for the one vote for one state tabulation.”

Trump did not mention the other, feasible option: Pence presiding over a normal certification vote and ultimate transfer of power to the president-elect.