Sharp Twitter Critics Jab 'Childish' Trump Campaign T-Shirt Featuring 'Pencil-Neck' Schiff

The Trump campaign joined the playground bullies’ club on Friday to profit from Donald Trump’s latest name-calling insult. The campaign is peddling T-shirts featuring Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) as a “pencil neck” — ouch — after Trump called him “little pencil-neck Adam Schiff” at a campaign rally in Michigan this week. Someone on Twitter thought Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had already captured that particular title.
“Got the smallest, thinnest neck I’ve ever seen,” Trump said, referring to Schiff, not Kushner, at the rally. “He is not a long ball hitter.”
Critics on Twitter mostly loved to snap back urging people to “Be Best” — the slogan of First Lady Melania Trump’s mission to battle bullying and apparently aiming to bring civility back to America.
They also cautioned that it’s probably not a good idea to make fun of someone else’s neck when you may have some neck issues of your own. Politico reported that shortly after he was elected Trump complained during a meeting with media execs about unflattering photos of him — and indicated that pictures emphasizing his double chin were particularly unwelcome.
Others had kinder, gentler ideas for T-shirts. Some gave just as ugly as they saw.