Penelope Disick Roasts Her Dad Scott For Dating Women In Their 20s

Penelope Disick has some thoughts about her serial dater dad, Scott Disick, and she doesn’t mind sharing them.

In a new episode of “The Kardashians,” the 11-year-old daughter of Scott and his ex Kourtney Kardashian helps her grandma Kris Jenner and auntie Khloé Kardashian play matchmaker for Scott.

And there’s one requirement that Penelope says is a must: a woman who’s “older.”

When Khloé mentioned that Scott is interested in women in their late 20s, P fires back, “No, 20s? You’re 40! You’re not going to date someone 19.”

“I would,” Scott chimes in, “but it’s not a good look.”

The father of three — who also shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with Kourtney — has made headlines over the years for dating significantly younger women. He was previously linked to Bella Thorne (14 years younger than him), Sofia Richie (16 years younger) and Amelia Gray Hamlin (18 years younger).

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian dated on and off until 2015. They have remained friendly co-parents to their three children. David Becker/WireImage

In the new episode, Penelope seems pretty excited about her family finding a mate for her dad, saying: “I want him to have a girlfriend.”

Listing off her other requirements, she tells Scott his significant other must have a “good personality, she can be pretty, someone who goes to the gym because you need to go to the gym.”

Later on in the episode, Kris and Khloé set him up on a date with a woman named Celine Nehoray. The pair go on a friendly date, but Scott doesn’t seem too thrilled with her lack of dating experience.

Back in June 2021, Scott tried to clear up the misconception of why he dates younger women during a “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion special amid his romance with Hamlin.

After host Andy Cohen inquired why he dates much younger women, Scott defended himself.

“Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls,” he told Cohen. “I don’t go out looking for young girls—they happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself.”