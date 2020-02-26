Playful Penguins Struggle To Keep Atop A Slippery Floating Chunk Of Ice

It’s like a penguin version of king of the hill, except no one’s winning.
A tourist in Antarctica spotted the seabirds going about their business in the frigid waters last month. More than a few penguins seemed to think a floating chunk of ice would make for a great break spot, but none managed to stay on top of it for very long.
(h/t digg)
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Penguins!