Fan Dressed As Giant Erection May Have Been Peenalized At College Football Game

A fan wearing a penis costume during a college football game on Wednesday charmed the internet ― but apparently not security at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
Video of the masquerading dong had outlets reporting that the early Halloweener was “kicked out” or “escorted out.”
“It is our understanding that stadium staff worked with CSC, the contracted security service, to give the individual the option to take the costume off or leave the stadium,” a school spokesperson told HuffPost on Thursday. “University officers did not interact with this person.”
Hey, who wants to be in a stadium that won’t accept you as a member?
The viral video noted that winless Sam Houston led 21-10 over the University of Texas at El Paso at the time. But the squad went on to lose, 37-34.
Don’t worry, Sam Houston, it happens to all teams on occasion. The school is now 0-8.
The game aired on ESPN, but the highlight in the stands didn’t make the channel’s web replay package.
