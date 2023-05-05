What's Hot

Activist Helped Direct Payments To Ginni Thomas But Kept Her Name Off Bills: Report

Andrew Gillum, Ex-Candidate For Florida Governor, Acquitted Of Lying To FBI

CNN's John King Shades Fox News Without Ever Saying Its Name

Mehdi Hasan Rips CNN Over Trump Event, Dares Them To Ask These 10 Questions

Jake Tapper Torches Kayleigh McEnany Over Tucker Carlson Hour Gig

The Farce Is Strong With Rep. George Santos’ ‘Star Wars Day’ Tweet

Another Mass Shooting Rocks Serbia Just Days After Deadly School Rampage

Geraldo Rivera Says His Fox News Appearances This Week Have Been ‘Canceled’

Cleaning Products For Anyone Who Is Incapable Of Not Spilling On Themselves

37 Products With Before And After Photos That Are Unbelievable

8 Common Kitchen Habits That A Food Safety Inspector Might Fail You For

Are You An 'Echoist'? Read This If You Put Others' Needs Above Your Own.

Weird Newsroyal familybritainPenis

Massive Penis Is Mowed Into Lawn At King Charles Coronation Party Venue

A phallus fit for a king appeared at the landmark where a coronation bash to honor Charles will take place.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Brits are keeping more than a stiff upper lip at a party site for King Charlescoronation.

Pranksters mowed a giant erect penis into the hallowed lawn of Royal Crescent in Bath, where a major celebration is planned, according to outlets.

See the grass-fed family jewels here and here.

The 30-foot spectacle was apparent to locals on Thursday morning, two days ahead of the big day, SomersetLive reported. They must have quickly realized it was not a likeness of Charles’ scepter.

A Georgian-themed “grand coronation party” is scheduled at Royal Crescent to celebrate Charles’ ceremony in London’s Westminster Abbey, SWNS reported. Picnics and impromptu gatherings are also expected in the area, and around the country.

“Celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Georgian era. Decorate your own regal crown, watch demonstrations on royal fashion and visit the Georgian Cook cooking up delicious recipes in the kitchen,’’ a flyer said of the party, per the Mirror.

Looks like cock is already being served.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community