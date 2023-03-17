Penn Badgley Drops Hint That ‘You’ Season 5 Could Be Its ‘Grand Finale’

Netflix's "You." Netflix

Penn Badgley isn’t quite ready to let go of “You” just yet.

Though Netflix hasn’t announced any plans to renew the stalker-narrated murder drama for a fifth season, Badgley — who stars as the hit show’s twisted protagonist — recently hinted that the sultry killer could once again return to the streamer.

“It feels to me like we need to do another season. It feels to me like Joe [Goldberg] needs to get what’s coming to him, and now he has further to fall because he has all this power and wealth,” he told IndieWire in a story that was published Friday.

“But of course, that’s not up to me. I don’t know where it’s going. But to me, with this concept and with this character, we always wanted to be responsible,” Badgley continued.

“It’s not just the kind of thing we can let keep going because it’s doing well,” the 36-year-old star added.

In Season 4, Joe, now residing more than 3,000 miles away from New York in the U.K. under the alias of professor Jonathan Moore, tries every effort to “bury the past” after he fled the country to pursue his love, Marienne.

In a recent conversation with British GQ, the actor got candid about wanting a “grand finale” for the dark, thriller suspense series after Joe slaughtered his way through London in the show’s latest season.

“I know what Greg pitched me a few years back as what he thought was the right way to end,” he said. “If there’s another one, it’s going to be, I think, a grand finale.”

The creepy serial killer show first premiered on Lifetime in 2018, then gained a massive following after moving to Netflix the following year.

Though there’s no word on the show’s potential fifth season, fans can get a dose of Joe’s love-driven sociopathic escapades in the upcoming novel “For You and Only You” written by New York Times bestselling author Caroline Kepnes.

Netflix’s thriller series “You” is based on Kepnes’ books. The novel follows the charmingly dangerous leading man to the “hallowed halls of Harvard, where he earns a coveted place in a writing fellowship . . . and leaves crimson in his wake,” according to the book’s official synopsis.

“For You and Only You” will be available on April 25.

