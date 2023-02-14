What's Hot

Tucker Carlson's Alien-Invasion Swipe At Biden And Harris Is Universally Dumb

Jimmy Kimmel Gives ‘Raving Lunatic’ Trump A Scathing Reminder Of His Own Racism

U.S. Recovers All 'Priority Sensor And Electronics' From Downed Chinese Balloon

Stephen Colbert Exposes George Santos' Weirdest Lie Yet

3 People Killed At Michigan State University; Gunman Dead

Banksy Marks Valentine’s Day With Powerful Commentary On Domestic Abuse

The Surprising Link Between Your Calcium Consumption And Heart Health

Biden Officials To Brief John Bolton On Chinese Spy Balloons During Trump Years

12 Sneaky Causes Of Heart Palpitations That Aren't Stress Or Caffeine

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Sarah Silverman Proves Fox News ‘Really F**king Hates Me’

Sharon Stone's Brother Patrick Dies At 57, Months After Death Of His Infant Son

Deinfluencing: The TikTok Trend Taking Influencers Down A Slippery Slope

EntertainmentNetflixSerial Killerspenn badgley

'You' Murderer Penn Badgley Shades Netflix For Romanticizing Serial Killers

The actor bit the hand that streams him in criticizing Netflix.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Penn Badgley, who plays a murderous stalker on the Netflix series “You,” appeared to blame the streaming platform for fans’ fixation on real-life serial killers. (Watch the video below.)

Asked by “Entertainment Tonight” recently about people “finding themselves attracted to serial killers,” the actor said in an edited TikTok clip: “You need to look at that, inside. Now to be fair, with our show, you’re meant to fall in love with him. That’s on us. Ted Bundy, that’s on you. Jeffrey Dahmer, that is on, that is on Netflix. That is squarely on the shoulders of Netflix.”

“Yeah, it’s weird, man.”

In addition to the long-running “You,” featuring Badgley as a charming murderer, Netflix streamed dramatized works about notorious real-life killers Bundy and Dahmer.

Badgley’s callout of basically the hand that feeds him appeared lighthearted, but there is a real diagnosis for many crushing on those who carry out heinous crimes. It’s called hybristophilia, or “Bonnie and Clyde syndrome.”

“Basically, it’s a sexual attraction to someone who’s committed some sort of outrageous and extraordinary crime,” criminologist Jeffrey Ian Ross told Women’s Health.

@entertainmenttonight

Penn Badgley has a message for those of you who are a little TOO obsessed with Joe Goldberg and serial kworders 💀 #younetflix #pennbadgley #joegoldberg

♬ original sound - Entertainment Tonight
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community