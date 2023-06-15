A Penn State University chemical engineering professor is accused of repeatedly having sex with his dog in acts caught on trail cameras.

Themis Matsoukas, 64, was charged Tuesday in Huntingdon County with open lewdness, indecent exposure, sexual intercourse with an animal, cruelty to animals and disorderly conduct, the Centre Daily Times reported.

He’s been placed on leave by the university, where he has worked since 1991.

Matsoukas was identified by rangers who said they linked him to a North Face backpack and a Subaru Outback present in some of the footage from Rothrock State Forest, WTAJ reported.

Authorities said they determined that the collie in the clips from April and May was the same pet investigators found when they searched his home. They also said they found the backpack and an iPad shown in the trail cam pictures.

“I’m done, I’m dead. You don’t understand, I do it to blow off steam,” Matsoukas told rangers from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources who arrived with a search warrant on June 9, according to WTAJ.

He begged the rangers to shoot him, Fox 43 reported, citing the charging documents.

Cameras that caught Matsoukas were being used to find out who was stealing hand sanitizer at the state park, StateCollege.com reported.

Themis Matsoukas is on leave from the university. Penn State

“Themis Matsoukas has been relieved of his responsibilities and is on leave,” the university said in a statement to StateCollege.com.