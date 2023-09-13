Pennsylvania Fugitive Danelo Cavalcante Caught After 2-Week Manhunt

The 34-year-old Brazilian man was recently sentenced to life in prison for murder. He's seen here in a booking photo (right) and in recent footage taken from a trail camera shortly after his escape (left). PA State Police

A manhunt for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante has ended with his capture, Pennsylvania state police announced Wednesday morning.

A press conference is scheduled to provide additional details about his capture.

The 34-year-old had been on the run in southeast Pennsylvania since Aug. 31, when he was filmed climbing out of the Chester County Prison’s exercise yard and onto the roof. It wasn’t until an hour later that the prison realized he was missing, authorities said.

A press conference announcing details of THE CAPTURE of Danelo Cavalcante is scheduled for 9:30am at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire company, 36 Firehouse Drive, Kennett Square, PA. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 13, 2023

During his time on the lam, authorities said he was able to change his appearance with a fresh shave and new clothing. He also stole a rifle from a local home’s garage, exacerbating fears throughout the community.

Cavalcante’s desperate run followed his sentencing to life in prison in August after he was convicted of fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in front of her children in 2021. He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in his home country of Brazil.