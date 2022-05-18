GOP Senate Contest In Pennsylvania Too Close To Call

The contest between Dave McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz was too close to call on Tuesday. Associated Press

LANCASTER, Pa. — The tumultuous GOP Senate contest in Pennsylvania ended Tuesday without a clear winner as vote-counting showed Dave McCormick and Mehmet Oz in too-close-to-call territory.

No outlets have called the race, and neither campaign has conceded. It’s possible the vote might head into a mandatory recount if the eventual margin of victory is less than 0.5%

McCormick, a former hedge fund executive, was leading Oz, the Donald Trump-backed TV doctor, by a fraction of a percent going into Wednesday.

Kathy Barnette, a hard-right conservative commentator who was trailing Oz and McCormick throughout the evening, didn’t concede either at her election night party. But late in the evening, she seemed to signal it was over, acknowledging her backers who were dancing with two giant screens projecting Fox News in the background. Barnette, who had a surprise bump in polling, is projected to finish in third place.

“Don’t be discouraged because we have a country to save. The left has shown that they are not playing with us,” Barnette said, inside a catering-hall barn at a bucolic event center. “In order to steal the election away from me, they lied and they did a lot of it.”

McCormick and Oz spent tens of millions of dollars attacking each other in TV ads, making this contest for the Republican nomination the most expensive in the nation.