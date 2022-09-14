Weird News

Armed Man Arrested After Declaring Trump 'President King' At Dairy Queen

Police in Pennsylvania said the man told officers he intended to kill Democrats and liberals.
Ben Blanchet

An armed Donald Trump supporter who told cops he wanted to restore the “President King of the United States” was arrested at a Dairy Queen in Pennsylvania, where he said he wanted to kill Democrats and liberals, WTAJ-TV reported.

Jan Stawovy, 61, was arrested without a struggle on multiple felony charges, according to police in Delmont. Several people were inside the fast food restaurant at the time.

Stawovy, wearing a yellow safety vest and rainbow wig, was armed with a loaded .40-caliber pistol when officers arrived Saturday to investigate a motorist’s report of an erratic driver pulling into the Dairy Queen, police said. He declared he was “undercover with Pennsylvania State Police working on a major drug sting,” according to WPXI-TV.

Stawovy yelled profanities at officers and called himself a prophet who will “kill all the Democrats because Trump was still president.” He claimed he was “working to restore Trump to President King of the United States,” according to police.

A Dairy Queen manager reportedly told police Stawovy visited the eatery earlier and placed $120 on the counter as a tip for “non-Democrats.”

Police said they seized two other guns and ammunition from Stawovy’s car.

Ben Blanchet

Donald TrumpPennsylvaniaDairy Queenpresident king

