Police Itching To Find Out Who Put Bed Bugs In Walmart Dressing Room

Police in Pennsylvania are itching to find out who put bed bugs in the men’s changing room of a local Walmart. But so far, the investigation is just scratching the surface.

Things started getting buggy on Thursday when employees at the Edinboro Walmart found a closed pill bottle containing live bugs in a boy’s jacket being sold in the clothing department.

The bottle was thrown out in the trash, according to the Associated Press. However, a day later, a hygiene services contractor contacted by Walmart found bed bugs crawling around in the men’s fitting room.

On Saturday, another Walmart employee found another closed pill bottle with several dead bugs on the floor of the men’s department, according to ABC News.

Pennsylvania police have been dusting a bottle for fingerprints, and employees are reviewing store surveillance video to see who might be “bugging” the store.

A Walmart spokesperson told CNN the company is working with a pest management company to rid the store of bed bugs.

“A third-party pest management service has visited the store and we are working with them to assess next steps,” the Walmart spokesperson said. “In the meantime, we have blocked off the impacted area.”

The store contacted nearby businesses and verified the potential bug infestation was an isolated incident, according to NBC News.

Pennsylvania State Trooper Cindy Schick told The New York Times the bug-filled bottles suggest a possible prank, but hopes “that it was not a prank by an employee.”

“It sounds as if two separate employees found two separate bottles two days in a row,” she added.

No arrests have been made, but Schick said that at this point, suspects would most likely be charged with disorderly conduct.