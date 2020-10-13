‘Duped’ Pennsylvania Women Reveal Why They’ll Never Vote For Trump Again

Polls show President Donald Trump falling behind Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, with the FiveThirtyEight aggregate showing the former vice president up by 7.2 percentage points.

CNN found one key reason for the shift in the state Trump won in 2016: White women who voted for him in 2016 are choosing Biden this time around.

According to exit polls, Trump won 50 percent of the demographic in 2016. However, a poll last week from Quinnipiac University revealed that Biden was ahead 60-37 among white women.

CNN interviewed some of the women who say they regret choosing Trump.

“I got it wrong and it hurts my heart,” Joan Smeltzer told the network. “I feel like I’ve been duped. I really do. I wanted to believe that he was better than he is.”

Hollie Geitner told CNN she felt shame after casting her ballot for Trump in 2016.

“I don’t think this is the ‘Great Again’ that everyone thought it was going to be,” she said.

“I feel like I did a disservice to women by voting for this guy,” Julie Brady told CNN.

See more of the network’s interview with the swing state voters below:

We want to know what you’re hearing on the ground from the candidates. If you get any interesting ― or suspicious! ― campaign mailers, robocalls or hear anything else you think we should know about, email us at scoops@huffpost.com