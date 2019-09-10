James Corden jumped back into character as Pennywise the terrifying clown from horror movie “It” on Monday, and this time he was looking for love.

But in a spoof edition of “The Bachelorette,” the host of “The Late Late Show” was temporarily left with “a really bad taste in my mouth” after fellow contestants attempted to sabotage his chances:

Check out the segment here:

The clip marked the release of “IT Chapter Two,” which opened in theaters Friday. Corden in 2017 celebrated the first “IT” film with this office parody: