At Least 3 Dead, Including Shooter, In Florida Naval Base Shooting

At least two people were killed and the suspected shooter is dead after a shooting at a naval facility in Pensacola, Florida, the U.S. Navy said Friday. The local sheriff’s office also confirmed that the shooter had died.

At least 11 people were hospitalized at two local hospitals, according to The Associated Press.

#UPDATE: Active shooter is deceased.



One additional fatality has been confirmed. Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019

#UPDATE: A second victim has been confirmed deceased. — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019

The Navy received reports of an active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola around 6:45 a.m. local time and placed the base on lockdown, according to a Navy spokesperson.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Sen. Marco Rubio (R) said Friday that they were monitoring the situation.

This is the second shooting incident at a naval facility this week. On Wednesday, a Navy sailor at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii shot two civilians and wounded another before killing himself.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.