“We feel the loss profoundly and grieve with the family and friends of the deceased,” he said in a statement.

“When confronted, they didn’t run from danger; they ran towards it and saved lives. If not for their actions, and the actions of the Naval Security Force that were the first responders on the scene, this incident could have been far worse,” Kinsella continued.

The officer did not elaborate on what actions the men had taken ― but the brother of at least one of the men said his sibling, while fatally wounded, had alerted first responders to the active shooter situation, potentially averting an even greater tragedy.

Adam Watson said in a Friday Facebook post that his younger brother had “saved countless lives today with his own.”

“He died a hero and we are beyond proud but there is a hole in our hearts that can never be filled,” Watson wrote.