Pentagon Coaches Troops To Say 'I Am Proud' Of My Tank At July 4th Event

The Pentagon is reportedly coaching troops on how to handle the media as President Donald Trump’s self-promotional takeover of the Fourth of July celebration in Washington, D.C., kicks off.

Mother Jones obtained a card that instructs U.S. Army members to recite several key messages when approached by reporters, such as, “I am proud of my job and my vehicle/tank.”

Other phrases include “I am proud to serve this nation and I am proud to be a U.S. service member” and “I am glad to share my experience with the American People.”

CBS News also confirmed the existence of the memo, adding that it urges troops to remember in their interactions that they are always representatives of the armed forces, both in and out of uniform.

It also includes “do” and “don’t” sections, warning interviewees to avoid going off the record when speaking with journalists, even though ethical standards would prevent off-the-record remarks from being used.

A “tips” section tells troops to “know key messages” and practice responses.

Trump has for weeks been orchestrating a “Salute to America” event in front of the Lincoln Memorial, which is set to include tanks, soaring fighter jets and a record-breaking fireworks display.

In a dramatic shift from the holiday’s historically bipartisan tone, the Republican National Committee has offered Trump allies tickets to the event.

Trump critics have called the celebration a colossal waste of taxpayer dollars and have panned the use of tanks as a brazen display of military strength. Military chiefs have also expressed concerns over the politicization of the festivities and the display of weaponry, according to CNN.

The president has defended the event, tweeting Wednesday that the cost “will be very little compared to what it is worth.”