Pentagon Reverses Decision To Discontinue Military Paper Stars And Stripes

Legendary military publication Stars and Stripes will continue the work it’s been doing since the Civil War after the Department of Defense announced a reversal of plans to slash the publication’s budget and shutter its newsroom.
The reversal, announced Thursday by acting Defense Media Activity Director Col. Paul Haverstick, was first reported by Stars and Stripes reporter Steve Beynon.
“We are drafting a memo,” defense officials told Fox News following the sudden about-face.
A Pentagon memo first obtained by USA Today earlier this month revealed plans to cut funding to the publication, which reports on the U.S. military community and is editorially independent, and to begin plans “for vacating government owned/leased space worldwide” later this month.
Following the report, President Donald Trump announced in a tweet that the department would “NOT be cutting funding.” The tweet came as Trump was embroiled in accusations that he called U.S. soldiers who died in combat “losers.”
Stars and Stripes Editorial Director Terry Leonard told HuffPost last week he was “encouraged” by Trump’s tweet.
“If the president’s tweeted, there probably won’t be much resistance from his side,” he told HuffPost Friday evening. “We’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing. Now we have some hope that we can keep going before this becomes a crisis.”
The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.