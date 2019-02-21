People Are Extremely Into Barack Obama's Bomber Jacket With '44' On The Sleeve

While it’s immediately obvious that the “44” is a reference to the 44th U.S. president, the jacket’s origin was not. GQ tracked down the bomber and found that it retails for $595 from Rag & Bone.

Marcus Wainwright, the founder and chief brand officer at Rag & Bone, told the publication that the company custom-made the jacket for Obama toward the end of his second term and “wasn’t expecting him to wear it in public.”

However, after Wainwright saw The Obama Bomber Moment™, he told GQ: “Making a jacket for the president, that’s fucking awesome. How else can you put it? When they look good in it, it’s even more gratifying.”

And, truly, Obama looked good. The internet was overjoyed. Mothers were (probably) crying, children were (likely) celebrating.

Here’s what people were saying on Twitter: