People Beat Christmas Loneliness On Twitter at #JoinIn

This year if you know are alone at Christmas, or know someone who is, #joinin the conversation on twitter with @SarahMillican75. Here she is talking about her important campaign on the @howardhour last year. pic.twitter.com/U6ljDEgOWn — Russell Howard (@russellhoward) December 23, 2018

For the eighth year, British comedian Sarah Millican has hosted a Twitter gathering to help people who are feeling lonely on Christmas.

Using the hashtag #JoinIn, Millican invites anyone who is alone or feeling lonely to join the conversation. “It’s a hashtag that we use in order to bring together people who are on their own and don’t want to be,” Millican explained in an interview on “The Russell Howard Hour” last year.

Right, lovely Twitter people. I’m off to bed and will see you tomorrow for #joinin should you fancy it. If you’re in a part of the world where it’s already morning, feel free to get started without me. Here’s how it works. pic.twitter.com/frkeZ7tyhR — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) December 25, 2018

Millican emphasized that some people are quite happy being alone on the holiday. “I think those people are winning Christmas because they’re just wandering around in their pants with cheese in the hand all day,” she said.

But others may not want to be alone yet find themselves in the situation for various reasons. “Their partner was at work – something as simple as that,” Millican said. “Or maybe they don’t get on with everybody in the family. So they’re the one that is ostracized. There’s so many different reasons why people will be on their own.”

Here are some snippets of the conversation this year:

Made my first ever Christmas dinner today and decorated the cats. It’s been amazing #joinin pic.twitter.com/4TmffPrWKZ — City. (@Darkcityxx) December 26, 2018

#JoinIn. My sweeties hope everyone knows people care. We all need a hand getting through sometimes pic.twitter.com/eomDCbXvti — Pam (@pamturbo) December 26, 2018

Good morning!

If you're stuck in a less than jolly Chrismas situation, I'll doodle you something, and hopefully it'll bring some cheer.

Ask me for: an animal, a mood and an action. Like this sleepy cat getting ready to draw. #joinin pic.twitter.com/2Sk3RAEUTj — Viviane Schwarz (@vivschwarz) December 25, 2018

Not a bad way to spend the evening alone this Christmas #joinin pic.twitter.com/PqaB6bj0iR — Katie Younkins (@katmatdesigns) December 26, 2018