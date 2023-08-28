Actor Amber Heard displays a makeup kit during her testimony at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Virginia on May 16, 2022. AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool

Milani Cosmetics posted on social media over the weekend about Women’s Equality Day, and users quickly reminded the cosmetics brand about its controversial TikTok about actor Amber Heard.

“Shout out to all the inspirational, powerful women in our lives! Happy Women’s Equality Day today, and everyday,” the company wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.

Users then quote-posted, criticizing the brand for getting involved in the 2022 Amber Heard-Johnny Depp defamation case, which detailed the alleged physical and emotional abuse between the two former spouses.

“do u remember when amber heard used a color-correcting milani palette as a court prop & y’all took her out of context to frame her as a liar AND create a space for others to laugh at her? now it’s ‘happy women’s day’?? lolz,” one user posted.

During the defamation case between Depp and Heard, Heard’s attorney told the court that Heard carried a color correction makeup palette with her at all times to cover up bruises that Depp allegedly gave her. The attorney held up a Milani Cosmetics palette as an example of the product in question.

“You’re going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different coloring and how she would use these to touch those up to be able to cover those,” attorney J. Ben Rottenborn said in his opening statement in April 2022, according to NBC News.

That same month, Milani’s TikTok account posted that it would be impossible for Heard to have used that specific palette during her relationship with Depp because it hadn’t been created before she filed for divorce in 2016.

“You asked us... let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017,” the TikTok caption reads. The post has more than 1 million likes.

After facing backlash for weighing in on the trial, Milani said in a statement that the “video was to verify the claim that our eagle-eyed and loyal fan base made about the product named in the trial” and insisted that the company wasn’t “taking a formal stance on the trial, evidence or future outcome of the case.”

When Heard testified in May 2022, she held up the color correction kit and said, “This is what I was talking about as a color correction kit. This is not — obviously — the exact one I used to carry, but I used to carry it with me all the time.”

Even though it’s been more than a year since the trial — which ended with a jury finding both sides liable for defamation but awarding far more damages to Depp — people have been freshly reminded of it after Netflix released “Depp v. Heard,” a three-episode docuseries, earlier this month.

Milani Cosmetics did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But on X, there were more than 300 quote-posts from users denouncing the brand.

“You participated in the public humiliation of an abuse victim. Never forget that you hypocrites,” one X user wrote.

“it was super empowering and feminist when you guys jumped on your official tiktok account to try and discredit amber heard’s domestic violence testimony based on the release date of a concealer palette (which her lawyer clearly stated was just being used as an example product),” another user posted.