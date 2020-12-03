People Find Leslie Jones’ Take On Trump’s 46-Minute Speech Hilariously Cathartic

Leslie Jones is giving political cable shows her “Game of Thrones” treatment.

On Wednesday, the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member went on a MSNBC and CNN kick, in which she watched “All In With Chris Hayes,” “The ReidOut With Joy Reid” “Cuomo Prime Time,” “The Rachel Maddow Show,” and “CNN Tonight With Don Lemon,” and decided to live-tweet her takes on the day’s news with some very funny video commentary.

A post of Jones’ that many loved on Twitter was her reaction to President Donald Trump’s falsehood-filled, 46-minute rant about voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election. While the topic was being covered on Hayes’ show, the “Supermarket Sweep” host decided to share her thoughts about the commander in chief.

This is FUCKING EMBARRASSING!! pic.twitter.com/8fszMT8pbm — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

“You know how sad you look, you fucking stupid fucking child?” Jones yells at her TV as Trump holds up a chart during his speech. “You up here with a chart that you can’t even read!”

“I’m so fucking embarrassed … can we cut off access to other countries of seeing this kind of shit?” she continued, later adding, “You know what, motherfucker? You’re going to go down in history worse than Nixon!”

As Jones continued to scream at Trump on her screen, Hayes’ show transitioned from the president’s speech to the host in his studio just as Jones was calling Trump “a piece of shit.”

Noticing the shift, Jones quickly apologized to Hayes from her living room couch.

“Not you, Chris,” Jones said calmly. In another tweet, Jones said that she loves Hayes, saying, “I just want to sit in a park with him and just discuss shit!!”

Many Twitter users found Jones’ expletive-filled commentary refreshing and relatable.

These Leslie Jones commentary clips are giving me life, and I'm here for them ALL DAY. https://t.co/SnfBsDZ7GV — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 3, 2020

This Leslie Jones clip is literally my daily inner monologue.



Trump is am embarrassing fucking piece of shit and goddamnit, why do other countries have to see this embarrassing piece of shit with his stupid ass chart that he can't fucking read?



Every day. For 4 years. https://t.co/NwpJmTFrUP — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) December 3, 2020

We are all Leslie Jones now. https://t.co/iiwGOhYbMH — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) December 3, 2020

The funniest show on television is Leslie Jones' Twitter feed — Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) December 3, 2020

Jones has been tweeting these types of videos — in which she has offered her knee-jerk reactions to films and shows like “The Shape of Water” and “Game of Thrones” — for years. But her shift to news and politics is somewhat novel.

According to her Twitter account, it seems Jones began dipping her toes into publicly offering her unique brand of political commentary during the disastrous first presidential debate with Chris Wallace in September.

So, with a few months of political observation under her belt, Jones went to town on Wednesday, offering her take on stories like Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) calling out Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about COVID-19 relief funding during a House Financial Services Committee hearing.

These mfs is out here doing dirty y’all!! pic.twitter.com/T35CaeIrUx — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

Jones definitely sided with Porter’s points during her heated exchange with Mnuchin and yelled, “Preach it, Katie!” numerous times while Porter spoke to CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

BREAK THAT SHIT DOWN KATIE!! We pay taxes NO ONE SHOULD BE LOSING THEIR HOME OR HUNGRY WE ARE SUPPOSED TO BE PROTECTED WE PAY TAXES DAMNIT!! pic.twitter.com/LLmqRRh9Q2 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

Jones also gave Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) some love.

I had to go see Katie Porter one mo time!! FIRE!! pic.twitter.com/C2cg6RimeV — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

In another tweet, Jones realized in real time that frequent Fox News guest Geraldo Rivera was a Trump supporter — and then threatened to shave his mustache.

What the actual FUCK?! I never knew!! pic.twitter.com/OjAqdWbqKy — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

Jones went off on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as well — who shed tears for outgoing Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), yet seems to have little empathy for the over 270,000 Americans who have died due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mitch McConnell crying is like the devil weeping over not being able to kill 50 more people,” Jones yelled. “That ain’t tears coming from that bitch-ass motherfucker. That’s goddamn acid fluid!”

Jones also had a lot of fun expressing thoughts about the guests featured on the cable news shows she watched on Wednesday night — especially when it came to their home décor that was visible to viewers due to the nature of Zoom and video calls. To see her many, many remarks about guests’ video call backgrounds, just scroll down.

Where is this man? pic.twitter.com/8S4IrjOuMA — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

He can speak to everyone!! pic.twitter.com/Qguvo0XIZq — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

She earn this office!! pic.twitter.com/asJMN8dSo0 — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

Definitely a storage room pic.twitter.com/EZ7ZFUoPJr — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

“Should not get caught up in slogans get caught up in solutions” I heard you sis!! Now answer my question!! pic.twitter.com/U0NeeooFkf — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

Now this is pleasant!! pic.twitter.com/4guE7BdL9A — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

Wow to the fucking wow!! Yo send me that “street players” book you don’t need it!! You got all the books!! pic.twitter.com/atjqrJ0JhB — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020

It’s the glasses for me!! pic.twitter.com/OhPICWaRiX — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) December 3, 2020