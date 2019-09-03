People Magazine Accused Of Insensitivity For Kim Kardashian Bahamas Vacation Story

People magazine is facing criticism after an article about the bathing suit Kim Kardashian wore during a recent vacation in the Bahamas as the archipelago was being battered by Hurricane Dorian.

The article published on People’s website Monday ― headlined “Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her 24-Inch Waist In A Sexy Metallic One Piece On Bahamas Vacation” ― showcased photos the reality television personality shared to Instagram over the weekend:

The story focused on Kardashian’s getaway in early August and made no mention of the Category 4 hurricane, which has killed at least five people in the Abaco Islands.

A cached version is still available via RSS feeds:

The magazine was harshly criticized by many on Twitter:

The islands are being obliterated by #HurricaneDorian and you choose to post a story about Kim Kardashian's bathing suit and unrealistic waist size? People in the Bahamas are losing everything, including their lives. Focus on that!https://t.co/Fj0z3qt0VX — TinseltownPR (@TinseltownPR) September 3, 2019

There are people stranded in a hurricane, in Bahamas, and you’re showing Kardashian on vacation. Tone deaf, much? — Jo Burchfield (@burchfieldjo) September 2, 2019

When this island is currently being devastated by a Cat. 5 hurricane, I find this article posted at an incredibly inappropriate time. Shine light on what really matters. — ♡ (@chuchiii28) September 2, 2019

Not the best timing for this article considering #HurricaneDorian. Let’s try something called compassion. — Hugo Arenas (@hugoarenas) September 2, 2019

Well this was an ill-timed and unnecessary article. The Bahamas are being decimated by a Cat 5 hurricane - that should have been the focus! — Pamela T (@pst8367) September 2, 2019

Pretty insensitive to post this article today, while the Bahamas are being decimated by Dorian. Be better, @people. — amy m (@day1516) September 2, 2019

People did not respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

The story appeared to have been updated later, however, as its link now clicks through to an article titled “Kim Kardashian Shares Bikini Photo from Her Bahamas Vacation Ahead of Deadly Hurricane.”

There is no explanation for the alteration and the URL keywords remain as “kim-kardashian-flaunt-waist-sexy-swimsuit-bahamas.”