28 People Who Very Confidently Had No Clue Who Famous People Were

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

"I worked for Disney and worked seating for the Pirates of the Caribbean III. I sat and chatted with a lovely older woman about my age and explained where she could pick up her checked phone at The Jungle Cruise. She had never been to Disneyland and had no idea where the attraction was. Her kind son explained he knew where to go and would pick up her phone. I complimented this nice woman about how polite her son was and how she must be so very proud of him."

"She said thank you, and they went on their way. Another cast member came over to ask how it was to meet and speak with Orlando Bloom. Say what?? The nice young man was indeed Mr. Bloom. Then I reflected on my asking that she must be so proud of her son. LOL. You think?"



—Anonymous



Another Orlando Bloom story: "Orlando Bloom was in Louisville to film "Elizabethtown." I worked in a large office building attached to a hotel. They were doing callbacks at the hotel. A security guard told me they let Orlando bring his lil' black lab puppy into the building. Later, I see this disheveled-looking guy with a black lab puppy. I walked on the pedway through this massive building with this guy talking about dogs. I even asked him if this was Orlando Bloom's dog. He, seeing I didn't have a clue, said yes. It was Orlando Bloom."

—Anonymous