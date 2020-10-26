Watch People Swim Through School Of Salmon Patrolled By Sharks

Sharks cruising under some swimmers didn’t deter the humans from paddling through a large school of salmon as the predators lurked about at Australia’s Bondi Beach.
Viral drone video shows two gray nurse sharks eyeing their seafood lunch near the seemingly oblivious people out for a workout. While the nurse sharks rarely attack humans, the narration and post description from Drone Shark App warned that swimming through their feeding grounds is not a good idea.
“I get a lot of people saying grey nurse sharks are harmless and yes I tend to agree BUT! there has been a few minor incidents in the past relating to these sharks,” the Facebook post reads. “My advise is to stay clear of the salmon schools, not just for Norman (the name of one of the sharks identified by the app) but any other more dangerous sharks as I’ve seen loads charge at these schools from deeper water. ... If I do see the behaviour of any grey nurse change we will inform you.”
In the videos posted just days ago, the narrator applauds many of the swimmers for navigating around the school.
Nurse sharks are “for the most part, harmless to humans,” according to National Geographic. But they “have very strong jaws filled with thousands of tiny, serrated teeth, and will bite defensively if stepped on or bothered by divers who assume they’re docile.”
