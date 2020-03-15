People Most Vulnerable To Coronavirus Are Urging Others To Stay Home. Here’s Why.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, some people are using social media to put a face to those who are most vulnerable and encourage healthy individuals to practice social distancing for the sake of public health.

On Saturday, the hashtag #HighRiskCOVID19 starting trending on Twitter as people used it to share selfies and talk about the disabilities, immunocompromised status and underlying health conditions that put them at even higher risk of getting COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, than others.

COVID-19 is primarily characterized by a fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, and it significantly affects the respiratory system. The disease has infected more than 150,000 people globally and killed at least 5,600 people, and there’s no known cure or vaccine for it.

There’s mounting concern from public health experts that people who feel fine and have no symptoms can still potentially be a carrier for the coronavirus — which means they could be unknowingly spreading it to other people who are more vulnerable and more likely to be hospitalized if they get it. And significant testing shortages mean it’s impossible for some people to know whether they’re infected.

Social distancing refers to a strategy for helping to combat the coronavirus, in which people avoid interactions with others — particularly large crowds — to keep it from spreading.

As #HighRiskCOVID19 tweets calling for people to stay home went viral on Saturday, Twitter was also filled with photos of bars and restaurants packed with people who are seemingly unperturbed by the pandemic.

“I have chronic lung disease as a complication of rhematoid arthritis,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Please think of me before you go out. Please help flatten the curve,” she added, referring to the public health goal of slowing down the number of coronavirus cases over time so the health care system isn’t overwhelmed all at once.

Other people tweeted about their career goals and the lengths they’ve gone to in order to socially distance themselves and their families, such as delaying birthday parties.

Here are a few of the tweets:

My name is Sarah and I am #HighRiskCovid19. I have Spinal Muscular Atrophy, and my lung capacity is extremely limited. In January I got a cold and was home for 3 weeks. Please think of me when you don’t take #SocialDistancing seriously. #CripTheVote pic.twitter.com/4wmbfL8JXE — Sarah Jean👩🏼‍🦼 (@schwegs14) March 15, 2020

I have Osteogenesis Imperfecta, which restricts my breathing. I have scarring in my lungs from frequent bouts of pneumonia. I also have heart arrhythmia when I have fevers. I am #HighRiskCovid19. Think abt me when you break #SocialDistancing. pic.twitter.com/3N05zPE4Ke — See Mia Wash Her Hands 🧼👏🏼 🦮👩🏻‍🦽 (@SeeMiaRoll) March 15, 2020

I have chronic lung disease as a complication of rhematoid arthritis My doctor says I have a 70 percent chance of dying if I get COVID 19 Please think of me before you go out. Please help flatten the curve #StayHome #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/v9h2A9YCE8 — Rafia Zakaria (@rafiazakaria) March 15, 2020

Heyo! I have an autoimmune disease and I’m on immune suppressant meds. I’m currently applying to law school and work really hard (sometimes in the ICU) despite my physical limits. Please stay home for me #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/fkbgxYk7DB — Sara Covelli (@CovelliSara) March 15, 2020

Today is our daughters 9th birthday.



🎂HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY🎂



Grace is immune deficient and among the 20% that are #HighRiskCovid19

We are delaying her B-day party till it’s safe for family-friends to be together.



Wish her a happy-healthy b-day, stay home - spread the word! pic.twitter.com/UefYlfH63d — Rachel, Patron Saint of Ratchet (@Rachels_Ratchet) March 15, 2020

My name is Imani Barbarin, I have cerebral palsy, diabetes and sleep apnea. All of these things affect my breathing in their own way.



I have increased risk factors. If I get this virus, it’s life and death. #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/mSzayeazda — Crutches&Spice ♿️ : Rude For A Disabled Person (@Imani_Barbarin) March 15, 2020

#HighRiskCovid19 I’m 38 and currently having chemotherapy for the second time in 6 years. There are lots of us who would never describe ourselves as vulnerable but it seems in this #COVIDー19 situation, we are. Please think of us if you’re feeling unwell and #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/MWOBOC24S7 — Gill Slatter (@gibigill) March 15, 2020

I’m 27, I have #SpinalMuscularAtrophy and about 20% lung capacity. I’ve already been in the hospital twice in two months for respiratory infections despite normally being healthy. Im a news producer, a writer, I like clothes and making joke on twitter. I am #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/PB2olKt8I2 — Shelby Hintze (@ShelbyHintze) March 15, 2020

I’m immune compromised. I am an advanced stage leukemia patient awaiting a match for a bone marrow transplant. This makes me #HighRiskCovid19. My life& the lives of other disabled ppl matters & is deserving of community protection. Please practice social solidarity in this time. pic.twitter.com/PLXUyw7HEA — Text ITSWALELA to 61474 (@itswalela) March 15, 2020

I’m Leah Grace. I’m 16 and have EDS and an awful immune system. I don’t want to die. This is who you’re protecting. #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/eR7LQGX3k7 — Leah Grace Roberts♿️🏳️‍🌈 (@lgroberts608) March 15, 2020

i have a terrible immune system and any kind of illness takes me 3x as long to recover from, leaving me open to contracting further infections. i am high risk. i am disabled. i am worthy. #HighRiskCovid19 pic.twitter.com/T2QvGk55Wh — 🌸ru🌸{she/her} (@chr0nicallycute) March 15, 2020

Keep up with the latest updates on the coronavirus at our live blog.