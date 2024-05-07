ShoppingCleaningonline shoppingLife Hacks

People Who “Hate” Cleaning Swear By These 29 Products, And You Will Too

"When I had to vacuum as a teen, I’d lie on the floor and cry. While I’ve grown less dramatic as an adult, my loath of vacuuming has not decreased." When this reviewer tells you to buy a vacuum...you buy that vacuum.
Bioclean, a hard water stain remover for everyone who is just tired of trying to clean those cloudy glass shower doors, spot-covered fixtures, tile and grout, and more. It even works on pools! If you're not convinced, just hear from one reviewer: "Step one: Look at the pictures. Step two: Buy a lifetime supply immediately."
Promising review: "LOVE THIS! I hate cleaning my bathroom and using so many chemicals that never seem to work. I saw this product and decided to try it, and WOW it was so easy to use and worked like magic on my glass shower, shower tiles and sink/faucet. Picture 1: Before cleaning Picture 2: After cleaning glass before cleaning tile floor Picture 3: After Cleaning glass and tile floor. This is definitely a must buy product!!!!" —Laura

Promising review: "Wow. Don’t waste your time with any other formulation that you found online. I’ve literally tried EVERYTHING! The soap / vinegar / baking soda, the expensive store bought 'hard water cleaners.' I’ve scrubbed for HOURS! But this…. This product is like magic. It’s kind of like a paste that you can rub on with a microfiber towel and the hard water stains literally just RUB OFF. Like butter! Seriously the easiest option I have tried yet. I stopped within the first five minutes of cleaning to do this review because I’m in shock lol. Coming from someone who never writes reviews! Take that as a sign to buy this immediately. What a game changer, I’m mad I’m just now finding this stuff lol!" —_kayla_carter

Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
A pack of duster sponges, because the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster seems to be constantly sold out, and these are totally similar, for less! Just dampen, and wipe whatever surface needs dusting — all the dust (and even pet hair!) will accumulate on the ridged surface. Just rinse clean and you're done!
I bought a pack of these and love dusting with them! All the dust sticks right on, so you don't end up breathing in all the dust you just tried removing. It's great for baseboards, too!

Promising review: "This product is amazing! It makes cleaning so much easier and takes way less time! I used to hate cleaning my baseboards, but this product has made cleaning it so easy that I actually don’t mind doing it anymore! It is also great for blinds as well! Definitely worth it!" —Julia

Promising review: "I rarely review products, but this little sponge literally changed my life! It picks up EVERYthing in one swipe! Hard water marks on your bathroom mirror, no problem! Hair clippings on your sink and counter, one swipe and they are gone! Dusty blinds? Swoosh, swoosh, swipe! And ala-presto ka-bam, like magic, they are perfect and dust-free! I just need one of these for my floors! I love, love, love how the sponge picks up everything, and with a little running water, all the dust, hair, muck, and guck just rinsed away! This will not disappoint! Thank you!" —DayDreamer

Get it from Amazon for $8.49 (available in five color packs).
A TikTok-approved, compact Levoit air purifier with a true HEPA filter because dust, pollen, and pet dander can get you DOWN (and sneezy) — and make it look like you haven't cleaned in ages, when you totally dusted yesterday. This'll suck so much out of the air, you just might find yourself dusting less often! And it can help your home smell fresher, too.
Promising review: "We retired to the Southwest US, which is just a huge dust bowl. I didn’t want to be breathing in the dust, and I absolutely hate to dust furniture. So I researched air purifiers and chose this model. In order to filter dust, it seems I needed a HEPA filter, which this purifier uses. While not washable, they are able to be vacuumed, which I do about once a week so they last longer. Overall, the price for the purifier and the filters was less for this model than others I researched. I bought the large model of this purifier for the main room of our 1200 sf Townhouse and it works really well. I only have to dust every 3-4 weeks, which suits me just fine. I think the purifier is about as loud as a white noise machine, so not very loud in my opinion. My husband, who wears hearing aids, finds it noisier than I do. I bought 2 of the smaller version of this same purifier for the 2 bedrooms. While they are just a smaller version of this machine they don’t work nearly as well. It gets dusty in those rooms within days. I wish I had purchased the larger version for those rooms too. I’ve had all 3 purifiers going 24/7 for 4 months now and the filters are nowhere near the point where they need changing, again noting that I vacuum them weekly. So all in all these purifiers have been very economical to use." —SuesZoo

Promising review: "I was skeptical any air purifier at this price could do much, but I tried it! I have a medium-sized music room for record collections and playing those records etc. The room is about 18 x 18. I hate dealing with dust getting on the records and equipment. I took note of some dark items with dust on them first. Then, I cleaned those items to see if they would stay clean because it usually takes a few days to be covered again. I ran the Levoit at medium speed for 2 weeks solid, and those surfaces look just as clean as when i cleaned them. Does it work? Yes, it does! The lowest setting is pretty quiet, but the medium and high can be fairly loud. I turn it off during listening times." —Charles Tweedy

Get a purifier that can cover up to 1095 st. ft spaces from Amazon for $99.99 (available in black and white, plus a WiFi-enabled version). You can also get a mini size for up to 240 sq ft. for $49.99.
A sink cleaner and polish formulated to use on stainless steel AND porcelain sinks (plus cast iron, corian, acrylic, and more) to restore that just-like-new shine *and* protect against further damage. It creates a water-repellant barrier, so instead of your morning coffee, lunchtime soup, and evening pasta sauce just sitting in the bottom of the sink, it'll actually rinse clean with ease.
I bought this for my white porcelain kitchen sink and I've since texted five people about it, which is really a lot for such a boring grown-up product. It cleans beautifully, but the *best* thing about it is its ability to repel stains after cleaning. You know that thing when you rinse out your coffee cup and the coffee water just lingers in your sink and you have to purposefully rinse it out for two minutes? You don't have to do that — the coffee can't stick to the sink and just goes RIGHT down the drain. Time saved, sink clean — this is really a Virgo dream product right here.

Promising review: "Holy banana peppers! This stuff ROCKS! I hate cleaning. You clean, stuff looks okay and smells nice for like an hour, and then it's as if you've never cleaned. We have a deep stainless steel sink that I love, except for the cleaning. It never looks clean, so cleaning it isn't exactly rewarding. I mean, I clean it because germs, pandemic, etc, but I don't like anything about it. I saw this on some BuzzFeed "things you should buy on Amazon" and ordered it. And ignored it. Now, as there's a quarantine, even as an essential worker, I really have no excuse to not clean. Sigh. I splooshed some in the sink, like I did with Barkeeper's Friend liquid, and scrubbed away as usual. However, when I went to rinse, it was all sparkly and shiny and the water beaded up! I seriously made my husband and daughter come into the kitchen to look at my sparkly sink! This is the cleanest this sink has ever been, and I seriously LOVE this product! Off to order more before you all read my review and discover its true awesomeness. I didn't take any pictures before because why the hell would I do that, but believe me, the difference is amazing!!" —Amazon Customer

Get the value size from Amazon for $26 or the smaller size for $10.85.
A fume-free oven cleaner you can spray on, leave for a minute, and then wipe away for an oven so clean, you'll think it was swapped out for a new model overnight. Time to reward yourself after all this cleaning with a cake.
www.amazon.com
Promising review: "I rarely write reviews but this stuff is straight magic!! When we moved into our new home, the oven was disgusting! I absolutely HATE cleaning a freaking oven but after reading the reviews, I decided to give it a shot. For less than six bucks, what the heck, I’ll give it a try! Sprayed it on last night, got up this morning and wiped it out with nothing but paper towels and BAM! My new favorite cleaning product! I’m going to end up doing it again tonight just to have it all sparkly, because like I said, this thing was disgusting and there were a couple spots on the door and in the bottom that I missed. If I had felt like putting more effort into it, I could have scrubbed it clean but let’s be real here, ain’t nobody got time for that! If you’re questioning whether this stuff works, just buy it and prepare to be blown away!" —Brittany Douglas

Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
A Clorox toilet wand with disposable scrubby heads *preloaded* with cleaner so you can clean the whole bowl with one hand — and *one* product.
I use these myself and they get the JOB DONE.

Promising review: "Let’s be real – cleaning toilets is a necessary evil. There is nothing that I hated doing more. I used to avoid Clorox wands due to the price of the scrubbing heads. Why spend that money when you can use your traditional toilet bowl cleaner for way cheaper? Because it makes it SO EASY. No need to deal with gloves, messy toilet bowl cleaners, keeping bristles of a brush clean, keeping the brush and container dry so it’s not gross, etc. These wands take the YUCK out of cleaning it. I’d rather pay the few extra bucks each month to be less grossed out. I have one for each bathroom, but you could use one head for two toilets if you really wanted to. If you dislike cleaning toilet bowls the traditional way as much as I do, buy this product. You won’t regret it." —Emily J.

Get the kit (one wand and six scrubbers) from Amazon for $20.86.
And/or a self-cleaning toilet system (adorably called Flush 'n' Sparkle) with a replaceable bleach cartridge — each one lasts up to three months — to keep your porcelain throne shining bright and smelling clean with every flush, so it always looks like it's *just* been cleaned. And the best part = the whole thing installs in as little as *one minute*.
Promising review: "If you hate scrubbing the toilet bowl like I do, then this product is for you. The bleach only goes into the bowl water, not the tank, so it doesn't make your tank parts disintegrate. Don't get me wrong; you still have to clean your toilet seat and stuff, but this keeps the bowl itself sparkly clean! Just love it!" —S.L. Beason

Promising review: "Best purchase of 2023! I've been using these on all my toilets for 60 days now and this is my review. My toilets generally get a hard water ring around them within a few days of cleaning, it was infuriating and I found myself cleaning toilets literally 2-3 times a week just to get rid of that little ring around the water line. These were so cheap I figured why not so I bought three of them and OH MY GOODNESS THEY WORK!!!!!! I've had these installed on all three of my toilets for 60 days now and from what I'm seeing I should be able to clean my toilets maybe once every two months now. I am so happy. If you have hard water buildup issues do yourself a favor and buy one of these, try it on a single toilet first just to be sure but I think you will be happy :)." —nima bean

Get the kit from Amazon for $19.78 (two-packs of refills are available for $10.98).
A vacuum cleaner designed just for your car, because your ride deserves to be as crumb-free as your home. This lil' guy plugs into your 12V outlets and sucks up all of the dirt, dead leaf particles, McDonalds french fry salt, and all the other detritus accumulating on the floors and seats — it has three attachments for detailing in alllll the nooks and crannies.
Kit includes: three attachments (flathead, extendable, and brush), carry bag, filter brush, and spare HEPA filter.

Promising review: "I am a woman who loves a clean car, but with this virus, I can't take my car in to have it cleaned anymore, so now it's up to me, and I hate to clean the inside of my car. I hate taking my large vacuum out to the car, pulling it this way and that, just trying to do a good job. When I came across this wonderful little vacuum, I ordered it. I love it. First it is little and light, but don't let that fool you. It cleans my car in no time, and with that 16-foot cable, I could also clean my trunk without a bit of trouble. Don't get me wrong, I still don't like to clean my car, but I don't hate it anymore. It does a wonderful job." —Coco

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two colors and with or without a cord).
Dawn Powerwash, a borderline magical spray-on dish soap that BLASTS through tough grease and baked-on messes with ease. But it's not just for dishes — if you have a greasy range hood or backsplash, or you want to deep clean your cooktop or grill, this is *perfect* for that too, cutting through the toughest messes!
Just spray on (don't add water until you rinse!) and wipe. I'm not joking when I say that the first time I used Dawn Powerwash on a lasagna pan, I almost cried. I will never be without it!

Promising review: "What doesn't it do? I absolutely love this product. It works great on dishes and pretty much anything you want to clean! Soap scum; gone! Laundry stains; bye! Baseboards/woodwork sparkle! Sneakers, yup! I hate cleaning, so anything that makes it easier ❤️." —Kimba

Promising review: "The only dish soap allowed in my household 😅 jk I have used other different types, and this is the only one that has worked amazing in all my cleaning. Not only do I use it on my dishes but to clean my bathroom, husband's grill, and everything else that needs a good cleaning." —Lizbeth LF

Get the starter kit (with one reusable spray bottle and one refill) from Amazon for $8.44.
The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner that sprays on water and stain-fighting cleaner, then sucks it away to blast away years' of mess — on carpet *and* furniture. Reviewers love it for banishing pet stains, spills, and more — without having to waste a lot of their valuable storage space.
Promising review: "I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!! Wishing I’d bought one years ago, when my son was born. We don’t even have pets, but this has been an amazing machine to clean our sofa, mattresses, car seats, stairs — everywhere that has seen spills over the years. I hate cleaning but I actually enjoy using this — it’s so easy and fun to use! Thank you, Bissell designers." —April Bond

Promising review: "Pet owner life saver. This machine is great, and I like that it does upholstery as well. It’s so easy to use, and minimizes the yuck factor dealing with pet stains. That’s important to me because I hate to tackle cleaning jobs like this. It’s compact and easy to store in a small space. The cord is nice and long, and it’s not too heavy. It saves having to get an expensive cleaner for the occasional accident. You Tube has some great tips on video." —Zona lady

Get it from Amazon for $120.49.
The Chom Chom, because it's every pet-owning neat freak's dream that shedding simply...didn't exist. And this genius roller is the closest we can possibly get to that dream. It has a patented brush design (and *no* adhesive strips) to rid your lovely black sofa of all your furry friend's shedding in just a quick roll!
Promising review: "This thing had been popping up on my feed for a few months, but I had a hard time justifying the price. I really do hate cleaning cat hair so when I bought my new couch I thought, why not? Holy cow. This thing is magical. It used to take me 15-20 mins to vacuum my furniture. Then I’d have to pick off all the fur to clean the attachment. I only had the energy to do it once a week and my allergies are out of control (yes, I’m allergic to cats and I have two 😂). Now, I clean all my furniture at least once a day. It’s so quick, and the hair is scraped off into a compartment that is easy to clean. I would marry this thing if I could, but that would be weird. So I’ll just carry it down the aisle instead of a bouquet. It’s worth every penny. Buy it." —Tabitha R.

Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
A Furemover rubber broom that, despite the name, isn't just for those with shedding pets (although it's great for that) — as one of my BuzzFeed shopping colleagues knows first hand, it's also great at getting *human* hair out of carpet in just a few quick sweeps (once you realize how much hair is trapped there...you'll never be able to un-know it). You'll be surprised how much more vibrant and clean-looking your carpets and rugs will be!
BuzzFeed / Emma Lord
It works on all floor types, but is *especially* great on carpet. *And* it has a built-in squeegee great for cleaning up spills on hard surfaces.

Promising review: "This thing is amazing!!! Great for area rugs, carpets, and bare floors. To say I hate sweeping is an understatement, dog hair is always floating away from the pile. This rubber broom is a game-changer, with two labs I always have dog hair to be swept up and this gets the job done without hair floating away. It creates easy-to-sweep-up piles of dirt and dog hair. Seriously just buy it, you won’t regret it." —Trista Tozier

Get it from Amazon for $12.98 (available in six other types/styles).
The Pink Stuff, a TikTok- (and reviewer-) beloved cleaning product that basically...works miracles! Name your mess, and this mildly abrasive paste will take care of business — including but not limited to bathroom tiles, sinks, stove tops, painted walls, grills, and outdoor furniture.
How effective? Well it's commonly likened to the Magic Eraser in paste form!

Promising review: "This plus a Scrub Daddy is a cleaner's heaven. This stuff is amazing. I like this way more than the spray version of it, I think the clay deep cleans way better and I don't have to use as much. It smells kind of like clay, too, but it's not a bad smell. I've always hated cleaning the oven but this makes it an ease." —Jaiden

Promising review: "Had stains in the bathtub I could not remove for years. First time using this, the stains are gone. Pretty easy to use with Scrubb Daddy. I hate cleaning. This is a miracle product for me. And no I did not get paid to write this review. If you want stains gone from your bathtub use this. Your life will be made so much easier. Don't believe me. I don't care. Your loss, not mine." —Patricia C Tinney

Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
A 🙌 no-scrub, no-wipe 🙌 Wet & Forget cleaner if you love having a clean shower...but don't actually enjoy the cleaning process itself. Now you can keep your shower clean and mildew-free by spraying just *once a week*. And it's bleach-free, so no harsh smells!
Best invention ever? Possibly.

Promising review: "Let me be clear, I HATE cleaning the bathroom, all aspects of it, including the shower. At the same time, I HATE a dirty bathroom, especially the shower, since I got Lasik and can clearly see the filth and scum that until now was there but invisible to my blind eyes. Along comes Wet & Forget and holy shiny tile Batman, this stuff works! I use it weekly (unless I forget, which is part of its name oddly enough) and it really looks like I used some brute force to bring my shower to it's original glory. Get it, use it.....but dang it, don't forget it!" —Randy Bassett

Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
The Baseboard Buddy, an As-Seen-On-TV gadget that'll come through for you if you're TIRED of all the dust that accumulates on your trim and baseboard every. single. day. This guy is lightweight and has an extendable telescoping handle and 360° swivel so you can wipe surfaces clean with the contoured microfiber head *without* having to bend over or get down on your hands and knees, so you can get your heavy-duty spring cleaning done AND make regular dusting touchups easier too.
The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads which can be used wet or dry. And when the microfiber pad is dirty, just rinse and reuse!

Promising review: "Oh my gosh, I love this thing. Simple to usel wish I’d invented it! I hate cleaning baseboards and this works perfectly!" —Leigh

Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
A plant-based stainless steel cleaner to remove streaks, marks, residue, and fingerprints from all of your appliances with *one* wipe of the included microfiber cloth. And it helps keep fingerprints and smudges away — reviewers say the shine lasts for days!
Promising review: "Stop looking. This is the best. I love my stainless refrigerator but I absolutely HATE cleaning it. Until now! I have tried so many different stainless products over the years and None of them worked well. This is the only one that actually cleans like it should. I also use it to clean my stove and range hood. It makes all of them look so shiny and new. Once you try it, you won't go back to any other cleaner. It's the best!" —Shelley

Get the set of cleanser and polish from Amazon for $19.95.
A Bissell CleanView bagless vacuum designed with a specialized brush roll for picking up embedded pet (and human) hair, powerful suction on carpet and hard floors, and an easy-empty tank so you don't have to (gag) touch all of that icky stuff.
Promising review: "I hate vacuuming. When I had to vacuum as a teen, I’d lie on the floor and cry. While I’ve grown less dramatic as an adult my loath of vacuuming has not decreased. Alas, I have two dogs, two cats, two men, and a crepe Myrtle tree. Vacuuming must be done regularly. I’ve had a Dyson for several years, but it decided it’d had enough last week. Ordered this guy on Friday. Y’all! Apparently my Dyson hasn’t sucked in quite some time. I got up so much hair and dirt. I think my rug is a different color. Definitely helped with the dog smell. It’s lighter than my Dyson and holds three times as much. Buy one. You won’t be sad." —Shannon Miller

Get it from Amazon for $118.44.
Or a Roomba robot vacuum that'll do the work *for* you, navigating around your home, picking up crumbs, pet hair, dust, and anything else that keeps your house from feeling clean on a regular basis so you can sit back and relax but still enjoy all the thrill of a clean home. It even works with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control it with your voice!
It runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically heading to the dock to recharge.

Promising review: "This is well worth its price. I hate housework, particularly vacuuming and sweeping, but I have pets who shed, and this is the best purchase I've ever made in terms of helping me with housework. I turn Roomba on when I leave the house, and when I come back, she's either finished vacuuming or is still working. I am going to order one for my daughter. At first, she would get caught on things, but now that she knows her way around, I can turn her on and go out and not have to worry about her getting stuck. It's also really easy to clean out the dust receptacle." —Lauren

Promising review: "I bought this Roomba because I absolutely hate to vacuum. :-( I truly dread it when I finally have to pull out the traditional vacuum cleaner and go from room to room, vacuuming the house. I would honestly rather clean a bathroom than vacuum. This device has given me a new lease on life! I can let it do its thing and vacuum the entire house while I do something else that needs to be done." —Christine E. Hayes

Get it from Amazon for $278.
An automatic makeup brush cleaner with a textured silicone bowl to really get those foundation- and eyeshadow-caked brushes cleaner than ever — without a lot of elbow grease on your part. Just squirt in some makeup brush shampoo (I recommend the EcoTools one!) and water, plug 'er in, press the button, and away the bowl spins, scrubbing your brushes clean while you simply hold them in place!
Check out the brush cleaner in action on TikTok.

Promising review: "I used to hate cleaning my makeup brushes because it was tedious and I was never able to get a thorough cleaning. This product changed that; cleaning my brushes has never been easier!!! The size is small enough to travel with, and I like that it is powered by a USB port so you don't always need a wall outlet. This product is an easy clean with its silicone bowl, and it gives my brushes the thorough, deep clean they need in under 5 minutes. I highly recommend this item!!!! You will thank yourself!" —Analisa Gomez

Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in three colors).
A three-part microfiber wand so you can dust your blinds, air-conditioner vent, and any of those other narrow, hard-to-reach areas quicker and easier than ever before. When you're done, just take the covers off and pop 'em right in the washing machine!
Promising review: "I absolutely hate cleaning my blinds, and it was pretty obvious that I hardly ever clean them by how much dirt came off the first time I used this tool. I've only used it dry so far, but boy it sure does get the dust off of the blinds. It does still take a while to do it, even though you're doing multiple slats at a time, but it sure is a lot easier. I love that you can just throw them in the washing machine when you're done. Thumbs up!" —Dopey1200

Get a pack of one wand and five sleeves from Amazon for $6.99 (available in blue and green).
A set of three scrubbing attachments for serious cleaning jobs on your to-do list — you can simply add an attachment to any power drill to make cleaning your tub, floor, appliances, or even the wheels of your car ridiculously fast and easy.
Promising review: "I don't normally write reviews, but I have to tell everyone how much I love this product. I HATE scrubbing my bathroom because I have hard water, and trying to get hard water stains off the shower is impossible. Until now! As soon as put the brush on the surface, it just ripped through the stains as if they were cleaning dust off a floor. I wish I would have taken a picture of before and after but I forgot. Not only that, but it was so satisfying to hold the drill and watch it destroy the caked of stains. And best of all, my wrists do not ache after cleaning my shower!" —RSCOTT

Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six brush types for different surfaces).

Drill Brush is a small business based in New York. It was started in 2007 by a former electrician with carpal tunnel syndrome who needed a way to clean without causing him harm.
A 20-pack of extra thick melamine cleaning pads that'll tackle your toughest messes — from your sneakers to your stove to your walls — just with a little water and elbow grease. Everything will be cleaner than ever, and you'll save money compared to Mr. Clean Magic Erasers — I call that a win-win.
Promising review: "These cleaning sponges truly are "magic." They are nice and thick and durable. Clean surfaces easily, but don't scratch or mar. I'm almost enjoying cleaning my house now that I have these. Almost. I still hate cleaning..." —Heidi L. McLain

Promising review: "I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long-term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty, and these cut right through it. These work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!" —Keisha Marie

Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $13.95.
A mold & mildew removing gel, because you don't need to get your whole shower redone once this is in your life. Just squeeze out and let this non-drip gel work its magic overnight — NO s c r u b b i n g.
Promising review: "I bought this product after seeing it on BuzzFeed. I wasn't sure it was going to work, but took the chance as I hate scrubbing my shower grout. I was surprised that it actually worked. The application was easy. The rinse-off was easy and I was left with the whitest looking grout! Ten out of ten would buy again!" —JAMIE A

Promising review: "I CANNOT emphasize enough that this stuff works MAGIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I wish I had taken before photos, because when I say magic, I mean UTTER WITCHCRAFT. The caulking around my tub was staining moldy, but a little hit of this, and it was GLOWING WHITE like we had just recaulked. I recommended it to my aunt, whose house was built in the 1970s, so her tub caulking stains were over 40 years in the making, and she was going to pay someone to come in to strip the caulk and do it over new. I told her no need — just use some of this stuff! Worked like witchcraft AGAIN!!!! Her caulking is also glowing white now, and she's recommending it to HER friends now!!! This stuff is so good you'll recommend it to everyone you know. No caulking stains are too deep for this!!!!!!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
A genius Tineco 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop that does *both at the same time* (gasp), always uses clean water for mopping (dirty water goes in a separate tank) and is safe to use on sealed hard floors. And unlike regular mops, this guy retains 90% of dirty water so your floors will be clean and dry in just minutes. Monica Gellar would be so excited by this.
It also self-propels so you just need to steer, no hard pushing!

Promising review: "Worth every penny! Easily my favorite purchase of the year! I hate mopping, but this makes it so painless and quick. I’m surprised at how easily it gets up crap off the floors, and I seriously love this thing. 10/10 would buy again!" —Gabe Baugh

Get it from Amazon for $279.99.
A deep-cleaning brush duo with a powerful scrubbing head for banishing grout discoloration with ease and a wiping blade to reach the crevices, crannies, and nooks that never get scrubbed...or haven't at least since your last deep clean.
Promising review: "The brushes are wonderfully designed and made. I absolutely hate house cleaning, and these tools help make short work of cleaning. The little nub on the end of the smaller brush is perfect for cleaning around drains and seams...and it's tough!" —studioprod

Promising review: "This set is the best friend of those who hate cleaning bathroom fixtures. Instead of scrubbing and scraping, you can give a few comfortable whisks with one of these brushes and the job is done. The brushes are particularly good at quick-cleaning the back of the faucets where you normally can't see what you are doing. Also good at keeping the silver drain rings shiny. Couldn't be happier with this set. Recommend it highly." —Rodger

Get the set of two tools from Amazon for $8.99 (available in orange and blue).
A Iron Out rust stain remover you can use on interior *and* exterior stains from the bathroom to the concrete walkways outside, so you can make over your indoor and outdoor space this spring. The formula clings to the stain — you don't even need to scrub!
Promising review: "My new BFFL. Guys. I hate cleaning, so anytime I find a product that makes it easier and faster, I’m in! This stuff works wonders. My sink had rust stains that I just couldn’t get out, so I did what anyone would do... I walked away and pretended it didn’t exist. But now, I spray this on and walk away and come back to a rust free sink. This stuff... Stop reading reviews and just buy it. You can thank us all later." —Laurane Petrarca

Get it from Amazon for $6.98.
Microfiber cleaning cloths that'll become your best friends when it comes to *streak-free* cleaning — use them on your car, stainless steel, countertops, wood furniture, floors (reusable Swiffer sweepers, anyone?), metal fixtures, and wayyy more. You'll get a better clean and waste fewer paper towels and disposable wipes — you can put that extra money towards exciting summer plans.
It comes with two kinds of cloths (four each) — clean the glass with a damp green cloth, then follow up with the dry blue cloth. Shiny!

Promising review: "I am obsessed with these cleaning rags. My windows have never been cleaner and there is no pile of paper towels that I am throwing away. I HATE cleaning my windows but these make it so easy. Literally the cleanest windows I have ever had. Throw them in the laundry when they get dirty. Do yourself and the planet a favor and get these. Also great on mirrors and glass table tops." —mckeeca

Promising review: "OMG, these things are a miracle. I've always hated cleaning my windows and shower because it was such a pain to get it streak-free and I hated using rolls and rolls of paper towels to do it. After having cleaned the windows inside my car and doing such a poor job recently I took my car to the carwash mainly to have them do that. As I was waiting for them to finish up, I started to wonder what they were using to clean the windows because they did it fast, left no streaks and only used rags. I had used rags in the past with terrible results. When I got home I started researching it and found these. They work unbelievably well and I only have to use water??? Who would have known. I've used them on my shower, windows, glass and even my stainless steel appliances. I hate cleaning my appliances!!! The only thing I ever found was polish, which was an absolute hassle and time consuming. Well, THIS WORKED FOR THAT TOO!!! It was easy, only had to use water and gave an excellent result. I wish I had figured this out a long time ago and saved myself a lot of time and irritation." —Amazon Customer

Get the set of eight from Amazon for $16.98.
A Hoover PowerDash carpet-cleaning machine designed with pets in mind (but great for any household messes) that'll save you so much money on cleaning services in the long run. It can pick up deep-set stains, uses heat to ensure your carpets actually *dry* quickly, and is surprisingly compact and lightweight too!
It's great for wall-to-wall carpeting *and* area rugs, and it only weighs about 13 pounds (generally heavier-duty carpet cleaners weigh 20-ish) so you can save some energy for...all your other cleaning tasks...

Promising review: "This is my new baby and I hate cleaning, that is how well it works. However, do know that it may take more than one swipe to completely eliminate all of the heavy pet odors, but a second pass makes it perfect. It is not a big item but great for smaller homes or apartments, even just for a rug cleaner too. Very much worth it. Instead of using a rug doctor that is 40 bucks a day, for the price of two days' renting, you could get this and use it as much as you need. Again, great little carpet cleaner. Easy to put together, easy to use. Clear proper instructions." —TheStonedReaver

Get it on Amazon for $119.
And a carpet cleaning and deodorizing solution you can use with a steam cleaner for a ridiculous level of deep clean. Not only does it knock out stains, but it's also biodegradable and nontoxic (and scented with essential oils).
www.amazon.com


Promising review: "I live in an apartment so the carpet quality is not the greatest. I had a stain that occurred from a garbage can liner leaking a long line of... I don't know what... across a four-foot piece of carpeting. No home remedies worked. Bought a steam cleaner I had been wanting and this product. I am totally amazed at how well it worked! The stain is gone. I need to add that I had tried EVERYTHING with a lot of elbow grease and nothing else worked. Whatever it was in my carpet this product was removed completely after two applications in two days!" —Cat D.

Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes).

This carpet cleaner is from a family-run small business that specializes in cleaning products, especially ones for homes with pets!

30
Puracy's all-in-one cleaning concentrate you can dilute and use on just about everything — floors, countertops, dishes, windows, laundry, and more — so you don't have to keep swapping out bottles in your linen closet.
Promising review: "I'm lazy and I really hate cleaning so I have no qualms about using regular cleaners if it means I don't have to spray as often and scrub 50 times extra. Because we have a baby now, I decided to give this product a try since I have to clean nearly everyday and I wanted to minimize the toxic chemical exposure. I've been using this about a month and it's great. No additional sprays needed, no extra scrubbing. There was a tomato-based paste like puree food substance that my beloved child smeared all over the WHITE tray and I honestly thought it would stain it forever. But this handled it like a champ. I had originally bought it for baby products and stuff only around the baby but I find myself using it for the kitchen, counters, and pretty much everywhere because it works well. It has an herbal smell (not unpleasant) that is reminiscent of Aveda products. It's fairly light and dissipates quickly so it's not harsh smelling. I still hate cleaning but at least I can feel somewhat good about using a more non-toxic product." —JuneBean

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

Btw, Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, and hypoallergenic home products.
