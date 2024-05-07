People Who “Hate” Cleaning Swear By These 29 Products, And You Will Too

Popular items from this list:
- TikTok-famous cleaning paste that works like magic
- Drill brush attachments that takes power cleaning to another level
- A self-propelling vacuum that also works as a mop
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Bioclean, a hard water stain remover for everyone who is just tired of trying to clean those cloudy glass shower doors, spot-covered fixtures, tile and grout, and more. It even works on pools! If you're not convinced, just hear from one reviewer: "Step one: Look at the pictures. Step two: Buy a lifetime supply immediately."
2
A pack of duster sponges, because the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster seems to be constantly sold out, and these are totally similar, for less! Just dampen, and wipe whatever surface needs dusting — all the dust (and even pet hair!) will accumulate on the ridged surface. Just rinse clean and you're done!
3
A TikTok-approved, compact Levoit air purifier with a true HEPA filter because dust, pollen, and pet dander can get you DOWN (and sneezy) — and make it look like you haven't cleaned in ages, when you totally dusted yesterday. This'll suck so much out of the air, you just might find yourself dusting less often! And it can help your home smell fresher, too.
Advertisement
4
A sink cleaner and polish formulated to use on stainless steel AND porcelain sinks (plus cast iron, corian, acrylic, and more) to restore that just-like-new shine *and* protect against further damage. It creates a water-repellant barrier, so instead of your morning coffee, lunchtime soup, and evening pasta sauce just sitting in the bottom of the sink, it'll actually rinse clean with ease.
5
A fume-free oven cleaner you can spray on, leave for a minute, and then wipe away for an oven so clean, you'll think it was swapped out for a new model overnight. Time to reward yourself after all this cleaning with a cake.
6
A Clorox toilet wand with disposable scrubby heads *preloaded* with cleaner so you can clean the whole bowl with one hand — and *one* product.
,
Amazon
Advertisement
7
And/or a self-cleaning toilet system (adorably called Flush 'n' Sparkle) with a replaceable bleach cartridge — each one lasts up to three months — to keep your porcelain throne shining bright and smelling clean with every flush, so it always looks like it's *just* been cleaned. And the best part = the whole thing installs in as little as *one minute*.
8
A vacuum cleaner designed just for your car, because your ride deserves to be as crumb-free as your home. This lil' guy plugs into your 12V outlets and sucks up all of the dirt, dead leaf particles, McDonalds french fry salt, and all the other detritus accumulating on the floors and seats — it has three attachments for detailing in alllll the nooks and crannies.
9
Dawn Powerwash, a borderline magical spray-on dish soap that BLASTS through tough grease and baked-on messes with ease. But it's not just for dishes — if you have a greasy range hood or backsplash, or you want to deep clean your cooktop or grill, this is *perfect* for that too, cutting through the toughest messes!
Advertisement
10
The TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green carpet and upholstery cleaner that sprays on water and stain-fighting cleaner, then sucks it away to blast away years' of mess — on carpet *and* furniture. Reviewers love it for banishing pet stains, spills, and more — without having to waste a lot of their valuable storage space.
Amazon, ,
11
The Chom Chom, because it's every pet-owning neat freak's dream that shedding simply...didn't exist. And this genius roller is the closest we can possibly get to that dream. It has a patented brush design (and *no* adhesive strips) to rid your lovely black sofa of all your furry friend's shedding in just a quick roll!
12
A Furemover rubber broom that, despite the name, isn't just for those with shedding pets (although it's great for that) — as one of my BuzzFeed shopping colleagues knows first hand, it's also great at getting *human* hair out of carpet in just a few quick sweeps (once you realize how much hair is trapped there...you'll never be able to un-know it). You'll be surprised how much more vibrant and clean-looking your carpets and rugs will be!
Advertisement
13
The Pink Stuff, a TikTok- (and reviewer-) beloved cleaning product that basically...works miracles! Name your mess, and this mildly abrasive paste will take care of business — including but not limited to bathroom tiles, sinks, stove tops, painted walls, grills, and outdoor furniture.
14
A 🙌 no-scrub, no-wipe 🙌 Wet & Forget cleaner if you love having a clean shower...but don't actually enjoy the cleaning process itself. Now you can keep your shower clean and mildew-free by spraying just *once a week*. And it's bleach-free, so no harsh smells!
Amazon,
15
The Baseboard Buddy, an As-Seen-On-TV gadget that'll come through for you if you're TIRED of all the dust that accumulates on your trim and baseboard every. single. day. This guy is lightweight and has an extendable telescoping handle and 360° swivel so you can wipe surfaces clean with the contoured microfiber head *without* having to bend over or get down on your hands and knees, so you can get your heavy-duty spring cleaning done AND make regular dusting touchups easier too.
Advertisement
16
A plant-based stainless steel cleaner to remove streaks, marks, residue, and fingerprints from all of your appliances with *one* wipe of the included microfiber cloth. And it helps keep fingerprints and smudges away — reviewers say the shine lasts for days!
17
A Bissell CleanView bagless vacuum designed with a specialized brush roll for picking up embedded pet (and human) hair, powerful suction on carpet and hard floors, and an easy-empty tank so you don't have to (gag) touch all of that icky stuff.
18
Or a Roomba robot vacuum that'll do the work *for* you, navigating around your home, picking up crumbs, pet hair, dust, and anything else that keeps your house from feeling clean on a regular basis so you can sit back and relax but still enjoy all the thrill of a clean home. It even works with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can control it with your voice!
Advertisement
19
An automatic makeup brush cleaner with a textured silicone bowl to really get those foundation- and eyeshadow-caked brushes cleaner than ever — without a lot of elbow grease on your part. Just squirt in some makeup brush shampoo (I recommend the EcoTools one!) and water, plug 'er in, press the button, and away the bowl spins, scrubbing your brushes clean while you simply hold them in place!
20
A three-part microfiber wand so you can dust your blinds, air-conditioner vent, and any of those other narrow, hard-to-reach areas quicker and easier than ever before. When you're done, just take the covers off and pop 'em right in the washing machine!
Amazon
21
A set of three scrubbing attachments for serious cleaning jobs on your to-do list — you can simply add an attachment to any power drill to make cleaning your tub, floor, appliances, or even the wheels of your car ridiculously fast and easy.
Advertisement
22
A 20-pack of extra thick melamine cleaning pads that'll tackle your toughest messes — from your sneakers to your stove to your walls — just with a little water and elbow grease. Everything will be cleaner than ever, and you'll save money compared to Mr. Clean Magic Erasers — I call that a win-win.
23
A mold & mildew removing gel, because you don't need to get your whole shower redone once this is in your life. Just squeeze out and let this non-drip gel work its magic overnight — NO s c r u b b i n g.
24
A genius Tineco 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop that does *both at the same time* (gasp), always uses clean water for mopping (dirty water goes in a separate tank) and is safe to use on sealed hard floors. And unlike regular mops, this guy retains 90% of dirty water so your floors will be clean and dry in just minutes. Monica Gellar would be so excited by this.
Advertisement
25
A deep-cleaning brush duo with a powerful scrubbing head for banishing grout discoloration with ease and a wiping blade to reach the crevices, crannies, and nooks that never get scrubbed...or haven't at least since your last deep clean.
26
A Iron Out rust stain remover you can use on interior *and* exterior stains from the bathroom to the concrete walkways outside, so you can make over your indoor and outdoor space this spring. The formula clings to the stain — you don't even need to scrub!
27
Microfiber cleaning cloths that'll become your best friends when it comes to *streak-free* cleaning — use them on your car, stainless steel, countertops, wood furniture, floors (reusable Swiffer sweepers, anyone?), metal fixtures, and wayyy more. You'll get a better clean and waste fewer paper towels and disposable wipes — you can put that extra money towards exciting summer plans.
Advertisement
28
A Hoover PowerDash carpet-cleaning machine designed with pets in mind (but great for any household messes) that'll save you so much money on cleaning services in the long run. It can pick up deep-set stains, uses heat to ensure your carpets actually *dry* quickly, and is surprisingly compact and lightweight too!
29
And a carpet cleaning and deodorizing solution you can use with a steam cleaner for a ridiculous level of deep clean. Not only does it knock out stains, but it's also biodegradable and nontoxic (and scented with essential oils).
30
Puracy's all-in-one cleaning concentrate you can dilute and use on just about everything — floors, countertops, dishes, windows, laundry, and more — so you don't have to keep swapping out bottles in your linen closet.
Advertisement