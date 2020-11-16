Here Are The Best Looks From The 2020 People's Choice Awards

Despite a year of upheaval, the awards shows in Hollywood continued on this weekend with the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, where the stars served looks that were just as strong as ever.
The show — which honors celebrities from across the entertainment world, including stars from TV, film, social media and more — was hosted by Demi Lovato and featured performances by Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle.
Celebrity presenters included Tiffany Haddish, Armie Hammer, Jameela Jamil and Alison Brie, while major awards like the People’s Icon award went to Jennifer Lopez, whose red ruffled minidress stole the show.
To see Lopez’s look and many others, check out our roundup below of the best PCA fashion moments.
Jennifer Lopez
Leslie Jones
Demi Lovato
Tracee Ellis Ross
Addison Rae
Tiffany Haddish
Jameela Jamil
Justin Sylvester
Bebe Rexha
Karamo Brown
Joey King
Machine Gun Kelly
Ellen Pompeo
Sofia Carson
