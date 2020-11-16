ENTERTAINMENT

Here Are The Best Looks From The 2020 People's Choice Awards

Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more hit the red carpet at the socially distanced show on Sunday night.

Despite a year of upheaval, the awards shows in Hollywood continued on this weekend with the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards, where the stars served looks that were just as strong as ever.

The show — which honors celebrities from across the entertainment world, including stars from TV, film, social media and more — was hosted by Demi Lovato and featured performances by Justin Bieber and Chloe x Halle.

Celebrity presenters included Tiffany Haddish, Armie Hammer, Jameela Jamil and Alison Brie, while major awards like the People’s Icon award went to Jennifer Lopez, whose red ruffled minidress stole the show.

To see Lopez’s look and many others, check out our roundup below of the best PCA fashion moments.

Jennifer Lopez

Leslie Jones

Demi Lovato

Tracee Ellis Ross

Addison Rae

Tiffany Haddish

Jameela Jamil

Justin Sylvester

Bebe Rexha

Karamo Brown

Joey King

Machine Gun Kelly

Ellen Pompeo

Sofia Carson

 

 
