See All The Wildest Looks From The 2024 People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

Check out what all your favorite celebs wore.
Carly Ledbetter
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Celebrities showed up to the People’s Choice Awards’ red carpet in their wildest and wackiest looks on Sunday night ― and it seemed like everyone had a different interpretation of the dress code.

Stars showed up in suits without shirts, cowboy hats and dramatic gowns ― giving followers a flashback to the sort of unafraid style normally reserved for the Grammy Awards.

The awards show, hosted by “Barbie” star Simu Liu, was held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

Prior to the show, Liu gave people an idea of what was to come from the show, and promised it would be “celebratory.”

“It’s meant to feel positive,” Liu said in an interview with Variety on Wednesday. “That isn’t to say that we’ll never make a joke that doesn’t make fun of someone. But we’re not really out there to take anyone down or to make the most offensive joke that we possibly can. It’s really about making people laugh.”

Fans were invited to vote for their favorite nominee ahead of the awards show for trophies in 45 different categories. Admirers waited in anticipation to see not only which of their faves would win, but if they would show up to accept the award in person.

See all of the looks below:

Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney
Monica Schipper via Getty Images
Halley Bailey
Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images
Carmen Electra
Monica Schipper via Getty Images
Tom Hiddleston
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Laverne Cox
MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images
Jamie Chung
Monica Schipper via Getty Images
Markell Washington
MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images
Xochitl Gomez
Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images
James Charles
MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images
Kylie Minogue
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
G Flip and Chrishell Stause
Michael Buckner via Getty Images
Kandi Burruss
Monica Schipper via Getty Images
Tana Mongeau
Monica Schipper via Getty Images
Jenni Farley and Michael Sorrentino
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Alix Earle
MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images
Ariana Greenblatt
MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images
Haylee Baylee
Michael Buckner via Getty Images
Garcelle Beauvais
Monica Schipper via Getty Images
Brooke Schofield
Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images
Coi Leray
Monica Schipper via Getty Images
Marta Pozzan
Rich Polk/NBC via Getty Images
Alexandra Shipp
Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images
Brock Davies and Scheana Shay
Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images
David Burleson
Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images
Noah Miller
Michael Buckner via Getty Images
Loni Love
Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images
Plastique Tiara
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin
Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images
Matt Friend
MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images
Montana Tucker
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Bryce Hall
Michael Buckner via Getty Images
Nats Getty and Gigi Gorgeous
Monica Schipper via Getty Images
Chris Olsen
MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images
Samantha Hanratty
MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images
Kane Brown
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Jack Gilinsky and Jack Johnson
Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images
Paige DeSorbo
Michael Buckner via Getty Images
Emily Orozco
Monica Schipper via Getty Images
Zuri Hall
MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images
Sam Song Li
Michael Buckner via Getty Images
Zanna Roberts Rassi
Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images
Erin Lim Rhodes
Monica Schipper via Getty Images
Fannita Leggett
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Noah LaLonde
Gilbert Flores via Getty Images
Tefi Russo
