Celebrities showed up to the People’s Choice Awards’ red carpet in their wildest and wackiest looks on Sunday night ― and it seemed like everyone had a different interpretation of the dress code.
Stars showed up in suits without shirts, cowboy hats and dramatic gowns ― giving followers a flashback to the sort of unafraid style normally reserved for the Grammy Awards.
The awards show, hosted by “Barbie” star Simu Liu, was held at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.
Prior to the show, Liu gave people an idea of what was to come from the show, and promised it would be “celebratory.”
“It’s meant to feel positive,” Liu said in an interview with Variety on Wednesday. “That isn’t to say that we’ll never make a joke that doesn’t make fun of someone. But we’re not really out there to take anyone down or to make the most offensive joke that we possibly can. It’s really about making people laugh.”
Fans were invited to vote for their favorite nominee ahead of the awards show for trophies in 45 different categories. Admirers waited in anticipation to see not only which of their faves would win, but if they would show up to accept the award in person.
See all of the looks below: