GOP Sens. Loeffler, Perdue Announce Support For Trump's $2,000 Stimulus Checks Drive

Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia have come out in support of President Donald Trump’s push to increase coronavirus relief payments to $2,000 for every eligible American.

The decision to back the heftier stimulus checks ― which some Democrats have been championing for months ― comes a week ahead of their highly anticipated runoff races, which will determine which party will control the Senate.

Trump, whose administration helped negotiate the latest COVID-19 relief package, stunned Republicans last week when he demanded lawmakers boost the stimulus checks outlined in the bill from $600 to $2,000.

The House passed a separate bill on Monday to do just that, with 231 Democrats and 44 Republicans voting yes. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) hasn’t indicated whether he will take up the proposed legislation.

Loeffler was forced to take a position on the $2,000 checks when asked Tuesday during an interview with “Fox & Friends” whether she supported the higher payments.

“I’ve stood by the president 100% of the time,” Loeffler said. “I’m proud to do that and I’ve said absolutely, we need to get relief to Americans now and I will support that.”

Later Tuesday, Perdue tweeted that Trump is “right.”

“I support this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people,” he wrote.

Trump lost Georgia during the presidential election this year, but he remains wildly popular among Republicans nationwide, which adds to the pressure Perdue and Loeffler face to stand in lockstep with president as they vie for reelection.

What’s more, recent polling shows Georgians are wildly in favor of direct federal stimulus payments, which Loeffler and Purdue initially opposed.

Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock ― the Democratic challengers of Perdue and Loeffler, respectively ― have already announced their support for the $2,000 stimulus checks.

It’s unclear whether the Senate has the 60 votes it would need to pass the bill for increased payments. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Monday that he plans to filibuster a Senate vote to override Trump’s veto of a defense spending bill until McConnell brings the $2,000 payments bill to a vote on the floor.

At least three other Republican senators ― Josh Hawley of Missouri, Marco Rubio of Florida and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina ― have said they will support the legislation.

Every Democratic senator is expected to vote in favor of it.

