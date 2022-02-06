Shopping

20 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts

For all the February babies in your life and beyond.
Isabella Sarlija

Whether you’re looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift or simply need to have a few birthday and housewarming gifts at the ready, we’ve got you covered. We’ve got the best gifts from Amazon for every aesthetic, occasion and personality.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder
Having your head in the clouds sometimes means losing things from time to time. Help pals organize their belongings while adding a cute touch to their decor.

Promising review: "One of the most useful purchases I've ever made on Amazon. I use it every single day to hang my keys. I've had it for at least half a year now. Hasn't lost any magnetism." —Makenah

Get it on Amazon for $7.98
2
amazon.com
A boozy unicorn coloring book
You'll be delighted to know it isn't just a coloring book — it also has 50 unicorn-themed cocktail recipes. Because why not have some adult fun while enjoying your cute adult coloring book?

Promising review: "I purchased this coloring book for a friend and it did not disappoint in any way. I am so thrilled with it, I might just get my own copy! I love the diversity of images and recipes. This book can keep you entertained with many creative and tasty diversions." —Kristy Lynn

Get it from Amazon for $9.95
3
amazon.com
A set of fine-point pens
Perfect for your bullet-journal-loving friend who is obsessed with color-coding pretty much everything in their life. This works great for their busy notebooks and will also help spark creativity while they doodle their weekends away.

Promising review: "I bought these pens during quarantine, not expecting much, considering they are quite inexpensive. I've used well-known-brand marker/pens in the past, and didn't want to pay much for markers I'd use for coloring. I was concerned about the tips bending or bleeding, but I was completely wrong and am very satisfied with this product! They do not bleed, and the tips are strong and thin. I use these pens for coloring, hand-lettering, and note-taking, and they're exactly what I was looking for! The only regret I have is that I did not order the larger pack with more colors!!" —Michael Fanizzi

Get it from Amazon for $9.99
4
Amazon
A rapid egg cooker
It can make soft-, medium-, AND hard-boiled eggs. Not in the mood for boiled eggs every morning? Have no fear — this machine also makes poached eggs, scrambled eggs, and omelets in a jiffy.

Promising review: "You know those objects that are totally unnecessary, but you see them and fall in love and live forever in happiness with your random kitschy thing? This is that thing. I saw this egg cooker on a BuzzFeed list and, even though I am a fully functioning adult who has never had trouble cooking eggs before in my life, I knew I had to have it. I have not been disappointed. It makes especially lovely, perfectly round omelets with minimal cleanup required. Hard- and soft-boiled eggs cook evenly and taste great. The poached eggs are tender and melt in your mouth over toast." —Sonnet A. Fitzgerald

Get it from Amazon for$19.99+ (available in seven colors)
5
Amazon
A makeup eraser
Your makeup-loving best friend surely loves their eyeshadow and mascara, but likely doesn't love the process of removing everything at the end of the day. This super-soft towelette removes makeup with warm water and light scrubbing for a clean face ready for its skincare routine.

Promising review: "THIS. THING. IS. AMAZING. I have literally never had clearer skin. It does exactly what it says it does: erases your makeup. Waterproof or not, it all goes away with just a little water and a little bit of scrubbing. I will forever be amazed by this. Never buying another makeup remover product again." —Brittany

Get it from Amazon for $19.89 (available in nine colors)
6
Amazon
A cult-fave liquid exfoliant
This chemical exfoliator contains salicylic acid that works to whisk away dead skin cells from the surface, revealing a texture-free glow underneath.

Promising review: "I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne (hormonal, cystic, whiteheads, blackheads), dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness, all of it. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars, I would. It has seriously changed my life!" —hc

Get it from Amazon for $32
7
Amazon
A calligraphy guide book
Help your studious friend amp up the aesthetic of their note-taking experience.

Promising review: "I LOVE this book! I’ve wanted to improve my penmanship and learn modern calligraphy and lettering for a looooong time. I thought I’d give this book a try and I’m so confident in my lettering now. I’m excited to create my own projects and show off my new skills." —KHenderson

Get it for Amazon for $6.99
8
Amazon
A trio of window planters
It's basically the perfect solution for the plant lover in your life who wants to spruce up their space while providing their plants with ample sunlight.

Promising review: "This assembled in a jiffy and looks great in my window. So glad I chose it for the future home of my herb garden. The pots are a good size, the cord looks sturdy, and is generously sized (you can just wrap around the bar a few times to shorten). Note that there are no holes in the pots, if you're looking for drainage. But of course, that's why baby Jesus made power tools." —Mizz Dallas

Get it from Amazon for $55 (available in three colors)
9
Amazon
A lip mask
Finding a killer lip product that'll keep a pout full and moisturized is hard work! This is one of the best on the market today — it feels luxurious on the skin, and looks luxurious too, with its cute packaging and applicator.

Promising review: "My lips were cracked, dry, and peeling and nothing was working to make them feel hydrated. I tried this after looking online for a solution and reading reviews and I’m so glad I did! My lips felt instantly better — like a dehydrated body taking a sip of cold water after working all day in the hot sun — totally quenched and happy! It’s thick but not sticky, and there is a lot of product included." —Rebecca

Get it from Amazon for$22
10
Amazon
A set of Korean exfoliating washcloths
It's great for dealing with keratosis pilaris (aka, those tiny bumps on the back of arms, AKA chicken skin). This washcloth gently exfoliates the skin to whisk away dull, dead skin cells far better than any loofah we've ever tried. Consider this for your friend who is always after soft, smooth skin.

Promising review: "While the pockets are small (as others said, they shrink when wet, too!) they fit fine around my four fingers to form a mitt to use for scrubbing. I bought these because I read somewhere they help with keratosis pilaris. I have that on my upper arms and have never found anything that works until now! I was skeptical because literally nothing else has made an improvement before and now this has eliminated it. Will definitely buy again and hope it keeps working!" —Emily S.

Get it From Amazon for $4.50
11
amazon.com
A UV LED nail lamp
For the person in your life who pretty much has their nail technician on speed dial. This will give them a salon-quality gel manicure at home in no time.

Promising review: "I work at a nail salon and we usually buy OPI-brand dryers. I wanted one for myself at home, so I decided to search online for a similar dryer quality. I wasn't sure when I first ordered it, but after using it I knew that it works perfectly! The price was awesome especially with how amazing the quality is. The dry is fast and efficient." —Jon Yan

Get it from Amazon for $32
12
amazon.com
A whisper-quiet humidifier
So that your wellness-loving friend can rest easy knowing that their air isn't dry. This also works great for plant parents, since some plants require humid air to thrive.

Promising review: "Absolutely in love with this humidifier. I move it around depending on what room I’m in. No more dry coughing in my apartment. The air started feeling better from the moment I plugged it in. It’s extremely easy to use and is so unbelievably quiet you barely know it’s there. I love the light feature as well. It serves as a night-light in the bedroom." —Ally R

Get it from Amazon for$39.99.
13
amazon.com
A stainless steel mushroom knife
For your S.O. who can't stop talking about foraging some shrooms. It has a brush to clean off dirt while the knife has the perfect curve for extracting mushrooms from the ground.

You likely already know this, but just thought I'd put it out there as a little warning: When foraging for mushrooms, make sure you are with a trained mycologist to avoid accidentally consuming poisonous fungi. Stay safe out there, folks!

Promising review: "I bought this knife for my sister who loves to go mushroom hunting. She is in love with the knife which makes her hunting experience bliss. The brush helps dust off the dirt from mushrooms, a perfect crease is ideal for comfortable harvesting of the mushrooms. The back of the knife allows you to scrape off any unwanted stuff." —Daniel

Get it from Amazon for $30.
14
amazon.com
A multipurpose immersion blender
This isn't just your average immersion blender. Along with a blender attachment, it also has a whisk attachment AND a milk frother attachment. Get ready for some yummy purees, perfectly whipped egg whites, and a latte or two.

Promising review: "This has a lot of power to it and I was so impressed with this immersion blender that I ordered a second one as a gift. I like to make a homemade tomato sauce that needs to be blended and this immersion blender worked great. Next, I will be enjoying some smoothies! I loved how easy it is to use, and taking it apart for cleaning or putting it together for use is so simple. I expect to put it to good use often." —Anne F.

Get it from Amazon for $29.97 (originally $44.99).
15
amazon.com
A woven seagrass basket
It works perfectly for holding large planters. If your friend's green thumb isn't all there, have no fear — this basket stores extra magazines and knickknacks, too.

Promising review: "I got the large one for my fiddle leaf and it fits perfectly. These tend to be really pricey in actual stores (if you actually are lucky enough to find one) but on Amazon, the price is just right." —iLeana

Get it from Amazon for$13.99+(available in sizes S–L and in two colors).
16
amazon.com
A gold mirror tray that you'll likely want to gift to yourself
This tray holds pretty much anything you can think of. Whether you're storing your perfumes and skincare, your fancy liquor bottles, or want to use it as a coffee table tray — this nifty purchase will help you fill those needs in style.

Promising review: "This tray is solid. Feels sturdy, heavy, and well-constructed. The gold shines well and the mirrored bottom is quality glass. It holds a decent amount of our perfumes, colognes, and bathroom accouterment." —RasBerrie

Get it from Amazon for $27.79+ (available in four colors).
17
Amazon
An LED vanity mirror
Everyone has that person in their life who needs to organize their beauty routine but might not have the space to do so. This compact light-up mirror has a tray for beauty products, making it a 2-in-1 vanity mirror and storage solution.

Promising review: "I bought this for my teen daughter on a whim when I was having trouble thinking of Christmas gifts for her. I'm so glad I did. She really likes it. It's a nice mirror, very streamlined, and of good quality. The little storage cups on the bottom are a nice bonus." —Geraldine

Get it from Amazon for $40.99+ (also comes with expert assembly for an additional $163 per unit).
18
amazon.com
A copper metal bookmark for your book-loving friend
Because there is no reason a person shouldn't romanticize their reading experience with elegant accessories.

Promising review: "I love this very pretty bookmark! It is nicely made, seems like decent quality. It comes in a little velvet case inside of a gift box. It's perfect to give as a gift. I bought it as a gift for a friend, and I might actually purchase one for myself. This is great for avid readers. Such a reasonable price, for such a nice little item!" —Liv D.

Get it from Amazon for$10.99+(available in six designs and sets).
19
amazon.com
A dimmable floor lamp that'll set the mood in any reading nook
And if your giftee isn't too keen on novels, this lamp will still serve its purpose by lighting up any room in their chic home.

Promising review: "Considering ordering another! Sturdy base with adjustable height. Love the infinite light touch button. Perfect application for reading or sewing. So happy with the purchase and believe it would make a great gift." —Maggie of Bel Air

Get it from Amazon for $74.99+ (available in three colors).
An open coat tree with shelves and hooks

Unique Standing Coat Racks From Amazon

