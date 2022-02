20 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts

A set of Korean exfoliating washcloths

It's great for dealing with keratosis pilaris (aka, those tiny bumps on the back of arms, AKA chicken skin). This washcloth gently exfoliates the skin to whisk away dull, dead skin cells far better than any loofah we've ever tried. Consider this for your friend who is always after soft, smooth skin."While the pockets are small (as others said, they shrink when wet, too!) they fit fine around my four fingers to form a mitt to use for scrubbing. I bought these because I read somewhere they help with keratosis pilaris. I have that on my upper arms and have never found anything that works until now! I was skeptical because literally nothing else has made an improvement before and now this has eliminated it. Will definitely buy again and hope it keeps working!" — Emily S.