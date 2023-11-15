Finding The Perfect Pair Of Jeans Is Hard, So Check Out These 28 Options That Reviewers Seriously Swear By

Popular items on this list:
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
Ultra high-rise Levi's jeans you can reach for all year long
They're available in sizes 00–14, plus sizes 16–24
, and 13 styles. TikTok is obsessed with these for how good they look on every body type. See how they look on one plus-size reviewer on TikTok
! Promising review:
"My favorite jeans of all time. High waisted Levi’s are so comfy, so high quality, so adorable…my daughter stole mine and I had to buy another pair. She is 27, I am 49. These jeans rock a multitude of generations and body types.
The dark wash is my favorite and they are a thick denim, cool button fly and not much stretch. Levi’s will never go out of style." — patrice hedrick
Or Levi's Wedgie straight jeans designed to wrap snugly around the hips and thighs for a cheeky fit
They're available in sizes 24-32 and 13 colors.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Melanie Aman
says, "If you told me I could only wear one pair of jeans for the rest of my life, I would hands-down choose my Levi’s Wedgie fit jeans
— no other pair comes close. These jeans tick all my boxes: They cup my butt nicely so it doesn’t look like a flat pancake, they hit at the perfect spot on my ankle whereas most jeans are too long on my weirdly short legs, and they don’t lose their shape over time — no matter how many weeks I go without washing them (don’t judge me, OK?) I own several pairs and am guilty of buying them when they’re on sale, regardless of whether I actually need a new pair. Who am I kidding, I always need a new pair!"
High-waist ripped, baggy jeans that'll have you looking effortlessly cool and feeling ridiculously comfy
They're available in sizes XS–XL and in 13 colors, with different levels of distressing.
Promising review:
"If you're on the hunt for the an essential pair of durable black ripped jeans, you literally came to the right page
. I've had these jeans [for almost 10 months] and let me say they've survived everything and are still alive. I ordered a size up so XL because I wanted a larger kind of baggy look, but if you order your regular size they'll fit perfectly. Purchase them now — they'll add, in every perfect way, to your essential wardrobe." — Andres R Lopez
Rolled-cuff Lee boyfriend jeans that boast over 10,000 5-star ratings on Amazon
Slightly cropped at the bottom with frayed cuffs, these'll let you show off your favorite ankle booties, sandals, and more. Get them in sizes 6–18 and five washes. Promising review
: "I have a hard time finding jeans that are truly comfortable on me. These are Lee jeans; that should be enough said. However, the fit on me is perfect. They move with me. Not stiff at all, very comfortable, and not confining.
I carry all my weight in my hips and thighs, and to find jeans that allow me to move comfortably is a win-win!! I am a size 16, and I bought my normal size. This is my second pair, and I am sure I will buy more." — Allison94
Slightly tapered boyfriend jeans sporting cute patchwork detailing on the front and back
These have a relaxed fit; size down if you like the fit of your jeans to be a little slimmer! Get them in sizes 14–28. Promising review
: "As a plus-size person, I find that sometimes finding clothes (even from stores like this) is hard, especially if you have a budget. However, with these: the fit was absolutely perfect, good quality, so cute
." — Fern345
Or some colorful patchwork jeans that honestly have more personality than I do
With the all-over patchwork design and intentional fraying, they'll be the star of any 'fit — throw on a basic tank or tee and you're good to go. Get them in sizes 0–16 and in seven patchwork colors.
Promising review:
"10 STARS!!! These jeans are SUPER cute and they fit perfectly!!! The waistband conforms to your shape so no belt needed. The spandex is good.
Will be ordering the black and green ones as well." — Johnson
Madewell's curvy vintage jeans, which have been reengineered for hourglass shapes
They're available in standard sizes 23–33, plus sizes 20W–28W, and select petite and tall sizes. Check out other styles and colors here
!Promising review
: "It took a MINUTE but Madewell has finally made the perfect-fitting curvy jeans
. I sized down one size to a 16 as these stretch with wear. I’m the first to admit I was skeptical of the new 'plus' jeans but I’ve been proven wrong. I haven’t had a pair of jeans fit this perfectly in years.
AND I was able to try these on in the store and purchase them unlike in the past when the plus size items were online only, this made me feel like a customer that actually mattered rather than a demographic they’re just trying to hit. Buy these jeans, feel great, get all the compliments." — BCrowe
Or Abercrombie's ultra high-rise straight jeans that come in so many sizes and colors,
Abercrombie's Curve Love fit means these have an additional 2 inches through the hip and thigh area, which helps prevent waist gapping. They're available in sizes 23–37, including extra short, short, regular, long, and extra long lengths, plus 26 colors and washes.Promising review
: "Worth the hype.
I finally bought these after months of complimenting other girls on their jeans and every time they said they were from Abercrombie. I couldn't mentally justify the price. Let me tell you — they are well worth it. They are the [best-looking] jeans I've ever owned. They are extremely stiff at first but they break in. I purchased the same size I wear in Abercrombie's dress pants and they fit perfect. Highly recommend." — Graciecat
Pull-on jeggings because sometimes you want the comfort of leggings but the look of jeans
This pair is budget-friendly, comes in over a dozen washes, and has the perfect amount of stretch (so you can wear them to Thanksgiving). They're available in sizes 0—20, including short and long sizes. Promising review:
"I fell in love with stretch pull-on jeans when I bought my first pair four years ago before a long trip to Italy where I'd be active but also EATING ALL THE FOOD. I got Lee's and Levi's and like them both and ordered more since, but ordered these for an upcoming trip because why not save a little money? These are hands-down my new favorites. These are definitely jeans and not knit leggings, so don't expect that kind of stretch, but they have plenty of give.
I usually wear size 14 and ordered my usual size and they fit well. They're also a bit thinner, which makes them better for packing and adds to the give and the overall comfort. I'm a grandmother but try not to look like one, and these are the perfect level of skinny. They don't look like you're wearing body paint instead of actual pants
, but these are definitely not 'mom jeans,' so they'd work well for any age." — Liz Stamet
Or a Levi's pull-on option with a whopping 56,000+ 5-star ratings
If you adore the skinny style and put comfort above all else, what are you waiting for? Get them in sizes 2–28, including short and long sizes, and in 19 colors. Promising review:
"Shut up and buy these jeans. Buy 10 pairs because Lord knows as soon as you find a pair of jeans you like you’ll never find them again.
I can never — I mean NEVER — find jeans that fit me. These are the right length. They fit my hips. They don’t gap at my waist. And this inner tummy slimming panel? Oh sweet baby cheezus YES. These jeans make me look even better than I did before I grew another human being. Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these." — S. Whitney
Bootcut jeans for a classic, tailored silhouette that flare slightly at the bottom
These do run a little long, FYI! They're available in sizes 0—20 and in four washes.Promising review:
"I tried these on without looking in a mirror and they went on like they were custom-made for me
. I thought they couldn’t possibly look that good because they felt so comfortable. When I looked in the mirror I was shocked! They were the absolute perfect pair of jeans! My husband commented that they were life changing! Haha! I’m so thrilled that I found the perfect jeans without trying on 40 pairs at the store and walking away with nothing because they don’t look good." — Sparkle Plenty
Baggy boyfriend jeans in case you're more than ready to leave your skinny jean era in the past
These jeans aren't stretchy, so be sure to consult the size chart for the specific style you want! They're available in sizes XS—XL and in 15 washes. Promising review:
"I had been looking all over the place for wide-legged jeans that fit! They are usually either too tight and uncomfortable in the hip area, too tight in the calf area, or way too long! OMG when I received these they were absolutely fantastic! They were everything I wanted in a pair of jeans! The fit was perfect and so comfortable and the length was spot on… and I love the wider leg because I love to wear boots with a heel and these are amazing!
They also look fantastic with just a pair or casual flip flops! I would recommend these to everyone!" — Lori
High-rise carpenter jeans with seven pockets (!) and a relaxed straight-leg fit
The vintage-y '90s style continues to be popular, and these are actually curves-friendly! Get them in sizes 10–30 and short, regular, and tall inseams.Promising review
: "A++ pants. I don't normally review clothing here because I can't be bothered, apparently, but these pants. OMG THESE PANTS. I generally hate jeans because they are so uncomfortable, especially on my lower abdominal region, but these are roomy, the legs aren't crushingly tight, and they're just perfect
. I'm about to order several more pairs in case they never come back." —KristiW
Or Dickies carpenter jeans thick and durable enough to be work pants, but cute and comfy enough for everyday wear, too
Get in sizes 2–16 and in three colors.Promising review:
"Finally found some work pants I like! They are super functional with lots of pockets and reinforced knees. I have worn these all day in the hot sun and they are pretty thick but still breathable.
Crouching on bricks/cement, bending in awkward positions with these is no problem. I think these will last a long time." — good stuff
Distressed jean joggers for when you need to put on "real pants" but also don't wanna take off your sweats
The elastic drawstring waist and relaxed fit of these will keep you as comfy as your favorite PJs, and they're easily dressed up for running errands or meeting friends. They're available in sizes 4–18 and 16 colors.Promising review
: "I ordered size 16 and oh boy what a fit. I was on cloud nine after wearing as they were so comfortable, and my first distressed jeans.
I wear them very regularly and they're as good as new. The comfort is like next level and very decent distress, and looks very nice after pairing with white tee. The pull up feature is to die for.I'm very happy with the material used, fit and appearance of the fabric. Go for it if you want comfort and style. Really a must in every wardrobe." —Mallika Bansal
Super cute barrel-cut pants with unique accent stitching near the bottom and a nipped waist
Get them in sizes 00–16, including regular and tall sizes, and 12 total colors.Promising review
: "I LOVE these pants! I have them in several colors. I personally find they run a bit large. I am usually between a 12 and 14 and was able to comfortably fit the 12. I am 5'6" and they hit right above my ankle, so a little longer than what's shown on the model. The accent stitching is really what makes these pants so special! Easily elevated a basic outfit.
" — CDStuart
High-rise flared jeans that come in classic denim shades as well as fun colors like "apricot brandy"
They're designed to stretch comfortably while hugging your curves — gorgeous silhouette, here we come. Get them in sizes 24–33 and 16 colors. They come in a corduroy style
too!Promising review
: "I put these on and my jaw literally dropped.
These are everything. Super stretchy and comfortable. Perfectly high-waisted and [cute] as heck. I have a short torso and long legs and flares are always too short; not these! They’re perfect with a heel. My usual FP jean size 25 was IT." —filiadeluna
Fashionable wide-leg jeans letting you embrace the Y2K aesthetic
Get them in sizes XS–L and 40 styles.
Promising review:
"I was complimented left and right on these pants. Everyone loved them, and so did I!" —SB
Or some distressed flares for a truly dramatic vibe
These bell-bottoms have intentional fraying at the bottom, and you can also get them in different colors without the butterfly decals if you like — either way, these are cute as heck! Get them in sizes S–3XL and in 16 styles and colors.
Promising review:
"Being a plus size 16, it can be very difficult to find jeans that are comfortable and stretchy. I was hesitant to buy, because I didn’t see anyone with a similar shape to mine. These jeans are perfect! Comfy, trendy, and they stretch well.
Will be purchasing more colors." —Daquan Edmonds
Bestselling skinny jeans from Good American, beloved for their comfort and flexibility
Get them in sizes 00–30; they're also available in other colors and styles
.Promising review
: "These jeans are SO comfortable that I forget I’m wearing jeans!!
They don’t slide down my waist, they fit firmly where needed, and the stretch is AMAZING!! I love them so much that I ordered another pair in black
. The first day I wore these for 12 consecutive hours. Good American are my new favorite brand of jeans!!" —Keela M.
Wide-leg cow-print jeans to add some fun to your wardrobe and awaken the cowgirl within you
Get them in sizes XXS–XL and in 24 styles. Promising review:
"These pants are literally everything I hoped they'd be and more. The quality is top notch! Was afraid the pattern would be like, ironed on, but that's not the case! It's actually dyed and looks great in person. Perfect length to add boots, and love the high waist
." — Maggie
Loose cropped denim bloomers proving jeans don't have to squeeze the life out of our bodies to be considered "jeans"
Made of 100% denim cotton, these have an elastic waist (with belt loops) and slightly tapered cuffs at the bottom to give them that bloomer shape! Get them in sizes M–3XL and in two colors.Promising review:
"I was apprehensive about getting these pants because I thought they might not [look good] on me, but YOOOOO I wear these boys like TWICE A WEEK I'M IN LOVE
. They're cute asf with a crop top or oversized sweater tucked in!!! And they're so COMFORTABLE. The waist is completely elastic like pajama pants, but still has a button and zipper to look like jeans. I usually wear them with a belt to cinch in my waist a little more, but they're cute without one too! The pockets are DEEP too I can actually fit my phone in em, it's wild. I get compliments literally every single time I wear them!" —Kristin&Grace
Trendy asymmetrical jeans with a unique twist on the typical denim waistline
Dress 'em down with casual sneakers or pull out the platform heels for a night out — either way, you'll be the coolest in the room. They're available in sizes 0–18 and five colors.
Beginning Boutiqueis a woman-owned small biz based in Australia. They suggest sizing up if you want a baggier fit, but note that the denim will stretch from wear. They also fall on the longer side. Promising review
: "This denim is so soft and comfortable!
The waist band is designed to fit a little looser around the waist, which makes it comfortable to sit in, and the criss-cross design of the band has already received so many compliments! The baggy fit around the legs giving big '90s vibe, a new winter staple!
" — Anastasia B.
A pair of high-waisted bell-bottoms because this '70s-inspired shape will make you feel so 🔥
Reviewers describe them as feeling "hand-tailored" and "made to mold" to their shape, and your butt will be living its best life. Get them in sizes 1–15, XL–3XL and in 13 colors.Promising review:
"Oh. My. Gosh. These jeans are incredibly, incredibly amazing. I have a very hourglass shape, and I've looked, and looked, and looked for high-waisted bell-bottoms or flares that would fit me for about two months and had no success...until I found these. Not only did these jeans button with absolutely zero fuss, they slid up my legs and over my thighs like they were hand tailored to me.
I have every intention of buying several pairs the next time I get paid!" —Kami
And embroidered bell bottoms with cute vintage-y accents to keep things fun and fresh
With their real embroidery (not just a print), these'll look like a charming thrift store find instead of an Amazon gem. They're available in sizes S–XXL. Promising review:
"I absolutely love jeans made with stretchy denim — easy to wear for all shapes and sizes. AND these jeans are unbelievably cute — such a refreshing change after the old skinny jean thing. Plus these have a retro 'groovy' nod to the '70s!
On top of all that, my hubby says they make me look fab. Long live bell-bottoms!! I can't wait to stock up on more cool stuff from this seller. Don't wait — click on buy and get these jeans pronto!" —Cat P.
Adaptive bootcut jeans designed for folks with specific needs, like people who use wheelchairs, wear leg braces and more
They feature flat seams and a smooth, wide waistband to reduce friction, plus side zippers to make getting them on and off easier. Get them in sizes 4–18 and plus sizes 14W–24W.Promising reviews
: "Finally!! Pants designed for wheelchair users at a very good price
. I purchased four pairs because I love them so much. Soft denim, easy to pull-up jean. Long, hidden zippers on the bottom of each leg. Great length, which covers the ankles while seated in wheelchair. There are no back pockets or belt loops that might cause unnecessary rubbing. Great price. Please keep making these pants!!!" —KG
"These are amazing for those with abdominal-related disabilities as well. Works great in my chair, but also with my ostomy bag. Way more comfortable against my bag than traditional jeans
, of which I haven’t worn in at least a year! My only complaint: Please, please make these in more colors." —ProudAdvocate
Mott & Bow slim boyfriend jeans with that classic, slightly worn look and a slimmer fit than your average boyfriend jeans
Mott & Bow is a small business that specializes in "denim science" (aka their jeans are extremely good). You can read more about their process here
! These are available in sizes 24–32, three inseams and three washes. Promising reviews
: "These are my favorite jeans. They fit perfectly. I did size down from my usual size 28 to a size 27 for my second pair. I actually love the fit and look of both with different shoes, shirts, etc. I find that while I have many, many pair of jeans, these are the ones I wear.
The weight is heavier than some but not too heavy and wash beautifully. Perfect jeans in every way." — Elena D.
"I love these jeans. And I hate jeans. HATE them a lot.
But I feel like everyone needs to get back to wearing real pants so I was hunting for good jeans that are COMFORTABLE. And these are so great and make me look super good
. They are stiff and tight the first day. But then they are perfect. These are the only jeans I own. And I’m totally fine with that :)." — Ari G.
And finally, some splurgeworthy jeans appropriately named The Secret Sauce
It's because they contain all the ingredients for the perfect pair of jeans: high-quality fabric that's soft and comfortable, with the perfect amount of stretch. Ayr's denim is made in Los Angeles and designed with quality and longevity in mind. Get these in sizes 24–34, including short and regular inseams, and three washes, including a slightly distressed option plus a white style
.Promising review
: "I am not exaggerating when I say that EVERY time I wear these jeans I get compliments
. They have a beautiful style. They are not slouchy looking at all. Fit more like a nice pair of slacks. I wear with flats and cashmere sweater. Modern fresh jeans look
." — Kirsten L.