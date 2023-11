Finding The Perfect Pair Of Jeans Is Hard, So Check Out These 28 Options That Reviewers Seriously Swear By

Pull-on jeggings because sometimes you want the comfort of leggings but the look of jeans

This pair is budget-friendly, comes in over a dozen washes, and has the perfect amount of stretch (so you can wear them to Thanksgiving). They're available in sizes 0—20, including short and long sizes."I fell in love with stretch pull-on jeans when I bought my first pair four years ago before a long trip to Italy where I'd be active but also EATING ALL THE FOOD. I got Lee's and Levi's and like them both and ordered more since, but ordered these for an upcoming trip because why not save a little money?I usually wear size 14 and ordered my usual size and they fit well. They're also a bit thinner, which makes them better for packing and adds to the give and the overall comfort. I'm a grandmother but try not to look like one, and these are the perfect level of skinny., but these are definitely not 'mom jeans,' so they'd work well for any age." — Liz Stamet