Perfect Zodiac Gifts For Astrology Lovers That Any Sign Will Appreciate

Gifts zodiac-obsessives will love, even when Mercury is in retrograde.
By Danielle Gonzalez
11/29/2018 05:41pm ET
Stewart Watson via Getty Images

Celebrate your celestial-consumed cousin, star-obsessed sister, or planet-pursuing partner with an astrology gift they’re sure to love — even when Mercury is in retrograde.

Whether it’s a find to help them better understand their sign, to celebrate their rising and moon signs, or to channel their powerful energy within, there are so many gifts your sign-obsessed friend will love this holiday season.

Give the gift of good vibes with a collection of crystals for their zodiac sign. Make sure they’re ready for retrograde with this Mercury mug. They’ll be sure to thank you, no matter what sign they are.

We’ve searched the stars to find these 15 perfect zodiac gifts for astrology lovers:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
These earrings are for all the elements.
Anthropologie
Subtle enough for any sign to appreciate, these Celestial Climber Earrings are a must have.
2
This celestial inspired candle.
Anthropologie
Fill their space with the scent of the Capri Blue Mini Zodiac Candle.
3
A custom crystal set for their sign.
Etsy
This Zodiac Crystal Set is curated specifically for their sign.
4
A mug for when Mercury is in retrograde.
Etsy
Any sign would appreciate this Is Mercury in Retrograde? mug.
5
A necklace for their sign.
Anthropologie
This trendy Zodiac Coin Necklace has a touch of bling.
6
A book to guide them.
Amazon
Keep them grounded with The Astrology of You and Me, a book that focuses on understanding relationships with other signs.
7
This stellar star tote.
Etsy
A cute way to carry their stuff with this Star Constellation Tote Bag.
8
A bracelet to keep them balanced.
Alex and Ani
The perfection addition to their arm party, this Two Tone Charm Bangle is available for any sign.
9
A poster of the stars.
Etsy
Decorate their walls with this Custom Constellation Print of their star sign.
10
This darling ring dish.
Urban Outfitters
Keep their vanity clutter-free with this Zodiac Catch-All Dish.
11
These cozy socks to wear around their “house”.
Urban Outfitters
A cute character of your sign can be found on the back of these Out From Under Zodiac Crew Socks.
12
A pin that’s out of this planet.
Etsy
Perfect for their denim jacket, backpack, or hat, this Mercury Retrograde enamel pin issuch a mood.
13
The perfect lipstick for their sign.
Sephora
Treat them to this Astrology By Bite Mini Amuse Bouche Lipstick Set that as lip color for literally every sign.
14
A delicate ring for their sign.
Etsy
Choose between silver, gold, and rose gold finishes for these Zodiac Sign Rings.
15
This journal to keep track of their natal charts.
Amazon
Keep them organized with this Astrology Chart Notebookthat charts their progressions.
