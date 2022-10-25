HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Among the vast selection of pornography categories that accommodate nearly every sexual taste, you may notice that intimate scenes during menstruation are widely absent. But this doesn’t mean that the talent isn’t doing it, either professionally or in their personal lives.

(The lack of obvious period sex on porn sites is not because the general consensus surrounding menstrual blood is that it’s “gross,” according to adult performer Jessica Starling. “Any blood at all, from period blood to a paper cut, cannot be shown,” she said, or content providers run the risk of losing access to massive payment platforms.)

Award-winning adult film performer Misha Montana’s favorite time to have sex is while menstruating, because she said she feels more aroused and experiences more intense orgasms as well as greater intimacy with her partner.

Ava Mainieri, a women’s reproductive health expert and the head of research for Tia, a women’s virtual healthcare platform, said their might be a reason for this. Although the sensations and levels of arousal that everyone experiences are very different, she said, having intercourse during a period can actually be an effective pain-reliever, among other positive benefits such as a boosted mood and preventing cervical infections.

“Orgasms [may relieve] cramps and headaches that many experience while menstruating. That’s because, in anticipation of sexual climax, your body releases ‘feel-good’ hormones like dopamine and calming hormones like oxytocin,” she said.

Starling also said that removing the stigma surrounding sex during menstruation would also help to remove the toxic shame some people have around their own healthy and naturally functioning bodies.

“Sex, in and of itself, is a gross exchange of bacteria and bodily fluids. Why is menstrual blood more gross than the sweat, spit, vaginal/penile excretions, and much more that are already involved in sex?” she added.

That being said, “period sex” may not be for everyone, for a number of reasons. If your main concern is the potential for mess, however, then these porn stars have got some tips and recommended items in the list below. (The pervasive industry practice of inserting makeup or sea sponges into the vagina is not safe, according to OB/GYN Dr. Kecia Gaither.) Ahead, find products that can prevent you from staining your sheets and your partner, all vouched for by professionals.