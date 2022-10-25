Shopping
SexPornmenstruationperiod sex

The Products Porn Stars Use To Have Sex While On Their Periods

Menstrual discs, a good old fashioned towel, special panties and more can make intimacy while menstruating less messy and more fun.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Enema-Bulb-Men-Women-Capacity/dp/B07SMFP6WC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6351a526e4b0e376dc15637c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="reusable douche bulb" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6351a526e4b0e376dc15637c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Enema-Bulb-Men-Women-Capacity/dp/B07SMFP6WC?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6351a526e4b0e376dc15637c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">reusable douche bulb</a>, a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=-6351a526e4b0e376dc15637c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmylorals.com%2Fcollections%2Fall%2Fproducts%2Florals-for-pleasure-1%3Fvariant%3D40101859197027" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pair of touch-transferring latex underwear" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6351a526e4b0e376dc15637c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=-6351a526e4b0e376dc15637c&url=https%3A%2F%2Fmylorals.com%2Fcollections%2Fall%2Fproducts%2Florals-for-pleasure-1%3Fvariant%3D40101859197027" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">pair of touch-transferring latex underwear</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Flex-Menstrual-Discs-Uncomfortable-Hypoallergenic/dp/B07QHS3PL8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6351a526e4b0e376dc15637c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sex-safe menstrual disc." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6351a526e4b0e376dc15637c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Flex-Menstrual-Discs-Uncomfortable-Hypoallergenic/dp/B07QHS3PL8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6351a526e4b0e376dc15637c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">sex-safe menstrual disc.</a>
Amazon, Lorals
A reusable douche bulb, a pair of touch-transferring latex underwear and a sex-safe menstrual disc.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Among the vast selection of pornography categories that accommodate nearly every sexual taste, you may notice that intimate scenes during menstruation are widely absent. But this doesn’t mean that the talent isn’t doing it, either professionally or in their personal lives.

(The lack of obvious period sex on porn sites is not because the general consensus surrounding menstrual blood is that it’s “gross,” according to adult performer Jessica Starling. “Any blood at all, from period blood to a paper cut, cannot be shown,” she said, or content providers run the risk of losing access to massive payment platforms.)

Award-winning adult film performer Misha Montana’s favorite time to have sex is while menstruating, because she said she feels more aroused and experiences more intense orgasms as well as greater intimacy with her partner.

Ava Mainieri, a women’s reproductive health expert and the head of research for Tia, a women’s virtual healthcare platform, said their might be a reason for this. Although the sensations and levels of arousal that everyone experiences are very different, she said, having intercourse during a period can actually be an effective pain-reliever, among other positive benefits such as a boosted mood and preventing cervical infections.

“Orgasms [may relieve] cramps and headaches that many experience while menstruating. That’s because, in anticipation of sexual climax, your body releases ‘feel-good’ hormones like dopamine and calming hormones like oxytocin,” she said.

Starling also said that removing the stigma surrounding sex during menstruation would also help to remove the toxic shame some people have around their own healthy and naturally functioning bodies.

“Sex, in and of itself, is a gross exchange of bacteria and bodily fluids. Why is menstrual blood more gross than the sweat, spit, vaginal/penile excretions, and much more that are already involved in sex?” she added.

That being said, “period sex” may not be for everyone, for a number of reasons. If your main concern is the potential for mess, however, then these porn stars have got some tips and recommended items in the list below. (The pervasive industry practice of inserting makeup or sea sponges into the vagina is not safe, according to OB/GYN Dr. Kecia Gaither.) Ahead, find products that can prevent you from staining your sheets and your partner, all vouched for by professionals.

1
Amazon
A 12-piece of set of bleach-resistant towels
"In my personal life, I just put a towel underneath me and my sex partner rather than using anything in my vagina during sex," Starling said.

This set of dark towels are not only luxuriously soft, quick-drying and affordable, they're also resistant to bleach damage and staining.
$25.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
12 sex-safe disposable menstrual discs
Starling said that she's been interested in using flexible menstrual discs for scenes. According to the brand, Flex menstrual discs sit in the vaginal fornix, not the canal, in order to be obstruction-free and suitable for penetrative sex. Constructed of medical-grade and body-safe polymers, one disposable disc can last for up to 12 hours of wear.
$13.99 at Amazon$20.99 at Target$13.99 at Walmart
3
Lorals
Four pairs of pleasure-friendly latex underwear
At the cross section of kinky and sexy lingerie lies these buttery soft and delightfully stretchy single-use panties by Lorals. Designed entirely for pleasure, Lorals, which are made with a body-safe latex, can prevent the transfer of bodily fluids during oral sex or manual stimulation while still transferring every sensation and touch.
$25 at Lorals
4
Amazon
A reusable douche bulb
Vaginal douching is typically not recommended by doctors , but Ebony Mystique, an adult performer and host of ‘Adult Talk X’ podcast, said that before a scene in which she's menstruating, she will often douche with tap water — never the douching solution included in some kits.

"While the vagina is a self-cleaning organ, douching with warm water, if one must, is a viable choice over utilizing douches with chemicals and fragrances," said Dr. Kecia Gaither, a double board-certified physician in OB/GYN and maternal fetal medicine.

This reusable and ergonomically designed douching bulb is made from 100% BPA-free material and has smooth, rounded contours for comfort.
$9.97 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

The Halo cock ring from Bellesa with seven vibrating settings

24 Rechargeable Sex Toys That Can (Probably) Outlast You

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Are Your Coats And Gloves Making You Sick? Doctors Say How Often To Wash Them

Travel

20 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Mexico City

Parenting

27 Funny Tweets About Kids’ Halloween Costumes, From Exhausted Parents

Food & Drink

‘I Can’t Tolerate Gluten In The U.S., But I Can In Europe’: Experts Unpack The Phenomenon

Relationships

Not Feeling Sexy? These 18 Tips Will Help You Get In The Mood.

Home & Living

This Emotional Memoir Adaptation Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

A Big Myth About Skin Care Products For Kids

Wellness

Here's When To Get The New Booster So You're Protected On Thanksgiving

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Star-Studded Fantasy Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

How To Wean From Breastfeeding, According To Lactation Experts

Shopping

Walmart Just Launched A New Line Of Affordable Intimates And Sleepwear

Shopping

20 Fall Coats And Jackets That Are Serving Seriously Cozy Vibes

Wellness

12 Things You Shouldn't Say To Someone Who Got A Mastectomy

Shopping

The Best Breast Pumps For Every Feeding Need

Shopping

20 Pairs Of Boots You Won't Stop Wearing Until You've Worn Out The Soles

Shopping

Complement Your Pumpkin Spice Latte With These 21 Fall Products

Shopping

Must-Have Halloween Decor From Amazon That's All Under $25

Shopping

50 Small Items To Make Your Place Look So Much Better

Shopping

The Chicest and Coziest Throw Blankets At Target

Shopping

28 Toys That Just About Any Kid Would Love To Get

Shopping

How To Get Taylor Swift's Look On Her New Album 'Midnights'

Wellness

Taylor Swift Captures What It's Like To Struggle With Your Mental Health

Wellness

9 Red Flags You May Have PCOS, According To Experts

Wellness

How Many Daily Steps You Need To Reduce Your Risk Of Chronic Disease

Shopping

The Anti-Aging Retinol Serum That I Use When I Want To See A Difference

Food & Drink

I Learned The Secret To Perfect Runny Egg Yolks, And I'm Not Keeping It To Myself

Shopping

55 Cleaning Basics It's About Time You Learned

Work/Life

Do We Really Need To Cover Up Our Laptop Camera Lens For Privacy?

Relationships

The Rudest Things You Can Do As An Overnight Guest In Someone's Home

Parenting

'Basically No One Believed Her': How We're Failing Girls With ADHD

Wellness

It's OK Not To Have Hobbies

Food & Drink

I've Lived Through Decades Of Florida Hurricanes. Here's How I Stock My Pantry For Emergencies.

Wellness

What To Do If You’re Impacted By The Adderall Shortage

Wellness

4 Major Problems Dentists Are Seeing Because Of The Pandemic

Shopping

Keep Your Knee High Boots From Slouching With These Must-Have Items

Parenting

21 Couple And Baby Halloween Costumes That Are So Stinkin' Cute

Shopping

This Is The One Piece Of Home Decor You Should Splurge On, According To An Interior Designer

Shopping

I Swear By These $10 Slipper Socks To Keep My Feet Warm

Food & Drink

40 Funny Tweets About America's Love/Hate Relationship With Candy Corn