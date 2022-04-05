Many people have been making the sustainable and economic switch from single-use period products to reusable menstrual items. Among these popular alternatives: period underwear.

If you’ve never tried period underwear before, the idea of simply free-bleeding into an undergarment may seem counterintuitive and possibly terrifying. How is a thin piece of fabric supposed to absorb everything, keep you feeling dry and comfortable and also preventing odor?

The inner workings of most, if not all period panties, are fairly simple. According to many brands, the stain-proof gusset section is typically enforced with multiple layers of a unique technical fabric that absorbs and holds liquid, while the top layer is constructed of moisture-wicking filaments to make the underwear feel instantly dry and eliminate any unpleasant smell, all while feeling and moving just like regular underwear.

If you’re now imagining a swirling sea of red come laundry time, it turns out period underwear care is pretty low maintenance and much more sanitary than you would think. Many reviewers and underwear care guides recommend giving the panties a quick rinse in the sink before tossing them in the washing machine with cold water and mild laundry detergent, then leaving them to air dry.

It’s important to note that period underwear companies offer a range of absorbency levels in their panties and briefs, so you should find an option that meets your anatomy and flow needs.

In the list below, you can find period underwear in a variety of styles, absorbency levels and price points that can be great for anything from backup leak insurance to first-in-line period protection. Plus, find out what others had to say about their own experiences with period underwear.

