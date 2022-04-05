Shopping

How Period Underwear Work And The Best Ones, According To Reviews

Find leak-proof, super absorbent period panties from brands like Thinx, Knix and more.

Get comfortable leakproof period protection with this ultra absorbent high-waist period panty, a breathable period brief made from bamboo and a light absorbency thong that feels just like regular underwear.
Amazon, Knix
Get comfortable leakproof period protection with this ultra absorbent high-waist period panty, a breathable period brief made from bamboo and a light absorbency thong that feels just like regular underwear.

Many people have been making the sustainable and economic switch from single-use period products to reusable menstrual items. Among these popular alternatives: period underwear.

If you’ve never tried period underwear before, the idea of simply free-bleeding into an undergarment may seem counterintuitive and possibly terrifying. How is a thin piece of fabric supposed to absorb everything, keep you feeling dry and comfortable and also preventing odor?

The inner workings of most, if not all period panties, are fairly simple. According to many brands, the stain-proof gusset section is typically enforced with multiple layers of a unique technical fabric that absorbs and holds liquid, while the top layer is constructed of moisture-wicking filaments to make the underwear feel instantly dry and eliminate any unpleasant smell, all while feeling and moving just like regular underwear.

If you’re now imagining a swirling sea of red come laundry time, it turns out period underwear care is pretty low maintenance and much more sanitary than you would think. Many reviewers and underwear care guides recommend giving the panties a quick rinse in the sink before tossing them in the washing machine with cold water and mild laundry detergent, then leaving them to air dry.

It’s important to note that period underwear companies offer a range of absorbency levels in their panties and briefs, so you should find an option that meets your anatomy and flow needs.

In the list below, you can find period underwear in a variety of styles, absorbency levels and price points that can be great for anything from backup leak insurance to first-in-line period protection. Plus, find out what others had to say about their own experiences with period underwear.

1
Amazon
A highly rated period panty made with bamboo rayon
This three-pack of affordable period underwear by Bambody has over 10,400 five-star ratings and is made using ultra-soft and breathable bamboo fabric. The naturally cooling properties of bamboo rayon help to wick away moisture quickly while the wide, full-coverage gusset offers absorption protection from the entire front to back and can absorb up to two tampons' worth of liquid. The company recommends ordering a size up.

Promising review: “I bought these almost a month ago and I can't say enough good things about these panties! They actually work. They hold a lot of liquid and somehow wick it away so you don't feel wet or humid. And the best part is NO tampons! I tried these out on a heavy period day, and it worked overnight and into the next morning! I would feel a gush and go check my clothes, but there were no leaks!” – Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.90+
2
Amazon
A pair of high-waisted and ultra-absorbent underwear
For greater protection on heavier days, these high-waisted, full coverage underwear by Thinx are a good option. The four-way stretch mesh sides allow for a comfortable wear and the panties can absorb up to five tampons' worth of liquid while the fabric works to help neutralize odors. The company recommends ordering a size up.

Promising review: “They are a little stretchy, and super comfortable. The mesh on the sides are of great quality that appears durable and lasting without ripping. I wore these on a heavy flow night sleeping on my stomach, back and sides with zero issues. My white sheets were still very white in the morning. The underwear absorbed a night of heavy flow and didn’t seem any bigger by the morning or show any visible signs that I had bled in them. They are very slim and extremely movable, great for wearing under clothes. I plan on buying more!” – Lilly Deffenbaugh
Get it from Amazon for $35.
3
Amazon
An affordable three-pack of 100% cotton-lined period panties with a full coverage fit
The extended gusset on this affordable period underwear is lined with an absorbent waterproof layer that is topped with a layer of 100% cotton. These high-rise panties are lightly absorbent, making them a good option for back up protection or lighter flow days.

Promising review: “I wore a pair last night because I was supposed to have already started my cycle. I woke up this morning and I felt dry so I figured I didn’t start but when I used the restroom to my surprise they were full of blood which shocked me because I felt absolutely no moisture. I have a rather heavy flow for the first three days of my cycle so for these to not only keep me feeling dry when they’re full of blood but to also not even leak through onto my clothes or my bedding well they get a full five stars from me. There was no gross smell from blood just sitting in them.” – Monique Proulx Masters
Get it from Amazon for $25.99.
4
Knix
A light absorbency leak-proof thong
This Lycra/cotton-blend thong is good for light leaks, sweat and backup protection while providing a discreet and imperceptible wear under clothing. It's free from PFAS and other toxic chemicals and features a quick-dry anti-odor gusset that can absorb 1 teaspoon of liquid.

Promising review: “Comfy, fits right and stays in place.Just the right amount of leak-proof-ness to do the job and still be discreet.” – Nicole
Get it from Knix for $23.
5
Amazon
A moderate absorbency hip-hugging brief
This pair of moderate absorbency underwear by Thinx is made with the same breathable and moisture-wicking cotton as most of the brand’s panties and can absorb up to three tampons' worth of fluid without feeling bulky. These underwear feature a lower-rise fit, a comfort-stretch band and an odor-control fabric layer.

Promising review: “I wore these overnight and all day and have had no leakage issues. I have a medium flow. They also live up to their odor control and dryness statement as well. I will definitely be purchasing more of these and love this alternative to traditional disposable options.” – Audrey Moore
Get it from Amazon for $24.50+.
6
ModiBodi
A classic no-worry overnight boyshort for heavy periods
If you find traditional pads or tampons uncomfortable to sleep with, this pair of worry-free and leakproof boy shorts by ModiBodi provide super absorbency protection so you can sleep through the night without needing to get up to check for leaks. The full coverage extended gusset protects completely from front to back and even runs up into the waistband. The breathable bamboo viscose fabric is also cooling and antimicrobial to fight stains and odors.

Promising review: “The peace of mind of these shorts is unbelievable. I've always had a really heavy first/second day and couldn't function or sleep without a tampon AND pad. After a few months of sleeping during my period with these shorts as back-up to my tampon I decided to try without. I slept so soundly and awoke leak-free. Life changing. I’m tearing up as I write this, it’s sort of silly, I know, but I feel like I’ve been freed.” – Maria
Get it from ModiBodi for $30.
7
Amazon
A super absorbency cotton modal bikini brief with a relaxed fit
These breathable full-coverage briefs use a highly absorbent core lining to hold up to five tampons' worth of fluid. The lining has also been treated with an odor-neutralizing agent, and a moisture-wicking top layer keeps you dry. These bikini briefs sit lower, fit relaxed and are made with an upgraded and sustainable cotton blend.

Promising review: “I've been on a mission to ditch disposable period products for the past few years, and I've tried all kinds of washable pads, absorbent panties and similar products. Thinx makes some of the best I've found, and their modal cotton options are the most comfortable period panties I've found, hands down. They're honestly comfortable enough to wear all the time, and they offer fantastic protection I can count on day and night! The super absorbency is tough enough to handle my heavier days, and comfortable enough to sleep in. The absorbent lining is thicker in the super strength than their other options, but still doesn't feel as bulky or awkward as a regular pad and won't show through your clothing.” – Kiki
Get it from Amazon for $39.
