Person Of Interest Identified In Carjacking Case Caught On Video

Law enforcement officials have identified a person of interest in the murder investigation of a Florida woman who was filmed being kidnapped at gunpoint.

Jordanish Torres-Garcia, 28, was arrested Friday on a separate outstanding charge of weapons possession. But he has also been identified as a person of interest in the armed kidnapping of 31-year-old Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas, Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma announced at a press conference.

Witness footage of the April 11 kidnapping reviewed by HuffPost shows a suspect walking out of a 2002 green Acura to aim his gun at Guerrero De Aguasvivas. The suspect then gets into the back seat of her SUV and the vehicle drives off.

A body believed to be Guerrero De Aguasvivas was found inside a burning vehicle about 17 miles away from where she was kidnapped, Lemma said a press conference last week.

Detectives traced the green Acura back to Torres-Garcia, who allegedly reached out to a dealership through Facebook under a different name and purchased the vehicle in person, according to Lemma.

Lemma said previously that the suspects’ car is “unique” because it’s the only one of its make and model in the state. Juan Luis Cintron Garcia, a tow truck driver who had towed the Acura in March, was fatally shot just a day before Guerrero De Aguasvivas’ kidnapping, leading law enforcement to believe the two cases are tied.

According to Lemma, Torres-Garcia’s Facebook profile photo depicted him wearing a similar mask and outfit as the suspect in the armed robbery video.

The sheriff’s office previously reported that the victim’s husband told detectives she had been driving see family members. However, at Friday’s press conference, Lemma said detectives were unable to locate any family members expecting her visit.

Since the incident, authorities have also arrested Orange County Deputy Francisco Alberto Estrella Chicon, 33, after he allegedly disclosed details about Guerrero De Aguasvivas’ murder investigation to the victim’s husband over WhatsApp. But Guerrero De Aguasvivas’ husband is not considered a suspect or person of interest in the case, Lemma told reporters on Monday.