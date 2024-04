A food editor-adored smoothie maker

The Ninja Foodi Smoothie Maker and Nutrient Extractor is a tiny blender that our food editor and culinary school graduate Kristen Aiken often reaches for when she's in need of a convenient yet ultra-powerful tool."I expected very little, but from the moment I gripped the suction cups of the machine’s tiny base to my countertop and turned it on, I could feel the blender’s sheer force as it sent vibrations through my entire kitchen. Air shot out of the bottom, sending random garlic peels flying across the countertop. And when the smoothie was finished, my protein powder was whipped into a delightful cloud and the seeds from the raspberries were so highly pulverized, they were nearly undetectable. I was sold," Aiken previously wrote This 1,200-watt tool offers six versatile functions and intelligent functions that use the perfect amount of pulses and blending patterns based on what you're making. It comes with two blender cups and one bowl that can be used for storing your creations our taking them with you on the go."This little smoothie maker/blender is a noisy beast but don’t let that keep you from getting one! I got the Ninja Smoothie Maker, in part, because I love my Ninja Air Fryer. Ninja products never disappoint and prove their value endlessly! This little guy makes a lot of noise, when using the smoothie setting, it’s only on for about a minute so that’s not a big deal. It is pulverizing frozen fruit or ice so it’s go to be noisy. It has suction cup feet so it doesn’t creep around. I can load it up, turn on the smoothie setting then walk away and put the ingredients away and it just happily does its thing! Beautiful, tasty and smooth as silk drinks, it’s just perfect for me!" — Lisa