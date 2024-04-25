Blenders can sometimes feel like a bulky kitchen appliance that you dread taking down from your cupboard and washing out when you’re finished using it. And if you’re someone whose regular routine involves running out the door with a freshly blended smoothie or TikTok protein coffee, they can feel even more like a burden.

It’s very likely you’ve already scouted some personal blenders, which are compact versions of your traditional-sized ones and can often transform into travel cups using the same container that they were blended in.

Advertisement

If you haven’t decided on one yet or are entirely intrigued by this level of portability, let reviewers decide which travel blender is the right one for you. In the list ahead, you can shop a splurge-worthy Ninja, a trendy Beast blender that offers tons of lid selections and a NutriBullet blender system that has remained famous even after all these years.