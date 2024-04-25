ShoppingFoodkitchenblenders

Reviewers Love These Blenders That Also Transform Into To-Go Cups

These time-saving gadgets by Ninja, Magic Bullet and more can make getting out the door easier.
The Beast multi-lid blender, the Magic Bullet and the Blendjet portable blender.
Blenders can sometimes feel like a bulky kitchen appliance that you dread taking down from your cupboard and washing out when you’re finished using it. And if you’re someone whose regular routine involves running out the door with a freshly blended smoothie or TikTok protein coffee, they can feel even more like a burden.

It’s very likely you’ve already scouted some personal blenders, which are compact versions of your traditional-sized ones and can often transform into travel cups using the same container that they were blended in.

If you haven’t decided on one yet or are entirely intrigued by this level of portability, let reviewers decide which travel blender is the right one for you. In the list ahead, you can shop a splurge-worthy Ninja, a trendy Beast blender that offers tons of lid selections and a NutriBullet blender system that has remained famous even after all these years.

1
Amazon
The longtime favorite Magic Bullet
With 77,190 5-star-ratings the Magic Bullet is possibly one of the most highly-rated personal blenders on Amazon. This classic and compact blender comes with three various-sized blending containers with interchangeable lids so you can make smoothies, soups for lunch on the go, acai bowls and more. The 250-watt high-torque base can power through ice or frozen fruits and the settings include whip, grind, mix and blend, plus the cup components are all dishwasher-safe.

Promising Amazon review: "I got this because I was tired of hauling out my big Ninja blender every time my daughter wanted a small smoothie. I've only had it for a few days, but I'm already loving it! Now, I use it for quick sauces or chopping veggies, too. It's totally worth it, and cleaning it is a breeze. What's great is its versatility; I've found myself using it for various kitchen tasks beyond just blending. Its compact size fits perfectly in my kitchen without taking up too much space. It's been a game-changer for our daily routine!" Smithjme5
$39.99 at Amazon$39.99 at Target$39.88 at Walmart
2
Amazon
A food editor-adored smoothie maker
The Ninja Foodi Smoothie Maker and Nutrient Extractor is a tiny blender that our food editor and culinary school graduate Kristen Aiken often reaches for when she's in need of a convenient yet ultra-powerful tool.

"I expected very little, but from the moment I gripped the suction cups of the machine’s tiny base to my countertop and turned it on, I could feel the blender’s sheer force as it sent vibrations through my entire kitchen. Air shot out of the bottom, sending random garlic peels flying across the countertop. And when the smoothie was finished, my protein powder was whipped into a delightful cloud and the seeds from the raspberries were so highly pulverized, they were nearly undetectable. I was sold," Aiken previously wrote.

This 1,200-watt tool offers six versatile functions and intelligent functions that use the perfect amount of pulses and blending patterns based on what you're making. It comes with two blender cups and one bowl that can be used for storing your creations our taking them with you on the go.

Promising Amazon review: "This little smoothie maker/blender is a noisy beast but don’t let that keep you from getting one! I got the Ninja Smoothie Maker, in part, because I love my Ninja Air Fryer. Ninja products never disappoint and prove their value endlessly! This little guy makes a lot of noise, when using the smoothie setting, it’s only on for about a minute so that’s not a big deal. It is pulverizing frozen fruit or ice so it’s go to be noisy. It has suction cup feet so it doesn’t creep around. I can load it up, turn on the smoothie setting then walk away and put the ingredients away and it just happily does its thing! Beautiful, tasty and smooth as silk drinks, it’s just perfect for me!" Lisa
$99.99 at Amazon$119.99 at Target$119.99 at Williams Sonoma
3
Beast
A sleek mini blender with a series of lids
This single-serve blender uses a space-conscious base that's powered by a 600-watt motor and uses a single-button operation that intuitively sets its blending cycles thanks to the intelligent-sensing blade. The "Plus" version of the Beast comes with three various sized, leakproof and travel-ready vessels that come with interchangeable lids and caps, like one just for a straw and one for carrying. You can find this good-looking blender in five display-worthy colors and a basic mini version that comes with just one vessel and two drinking lids.

Promising Beast review: "Love it! So easy to use, performs wonderfully, and it is so cute. I have made at least one smoothie per day since purchasing it, sometimes 2 or 3 per day. Great for breakfast and anytime throughout the day (since I work from home)." Melanie H.
Plus: $119 at BeastMini: $99 at AmazonMini: $99 at Beast
4
Amazon
An affordable portable blender
This is the most affordable personal blender option on our list and comes with close to 35,000 5-star Amazon ratings. The 14-ounce blending and drinking vessel easily detaches from the one-touch blending base and is specifically designed to fit in most cup holders for easy travel.

Promising Amazon review: "Very impressive! Powerful, durable and light weight. Took me seconds to make my smoothie from start to finish. Make sure you pulse and read directions. I am so impressed w the power this little thing has. Worth more then I paid. I have a instant blender that I was using prior to purchasing this portable blender. Let me just say, this portable one does a better and faster job. So happy that I purchased it. I may buy another one just so I have two etc. Enjoy!" Donna Luppino
$20.85 at Amazon$21.85 at Target
5
Amazon
A complete NutriBullet blender system
NutriBullet's high-speed blender system promises a base outfitted with 900 watts of power and a design that's streamlined and easy to use. The blades themselves easily twist off and safely clean up in the dishwasher (as well as the included drinking vessels) and can whip up smoothies in less that 60 seconds. The two-cup set comes with two sippy lids, perfect for on the go, two standard lip rings and two lip rings that transform your cup into a mug.

Promising Amazon review: "This is exactly what i was looking for. Something small yet powerful. It makes making morning smoothies a breeze. The fast speed and powerful blades makes a super smooth drink. It’s very easy to clean too. And i love how it came with many different handles and accessories." marlowe
Two cup set: $99.87 at AmazonOne cup set: $79.99 at TargetTwo cup set: $99.87 at Walmart
6
Blendjet
An internet-famous portable blender
It's very possible that you've seen this portable blender on your social media pages and have enjoyed watching the satisfying beverages that the Blendjet manages to whip up literally anywhere. The whole unit is meant to travel with you and is USB-rechargeable for a cordless operation. It uses what the brand calls "TurboJet" technology, which claims to power through anything, even ice, in just 20 seconds. There's even a self-cleaning function so you don't have to worry about smoothie remnants hardening on the inside of the blender if you're away from home. Find this in an overwhelming amount of colors and special editions.

Promising Blendjet review: "I was without my blender for about 6 weeks - that is the proof I needed to realize how often I use mine ! I typically dump in frozen smoothie packs and some almond mile or juice, put the cap on and bring it to work. When I hit that 10:30 slump - I churn it up and have a delicious smoothie ! This is so easy to clean and last almost the full work week on one charge Could not be happier with this product!!!" Lisa K.
$44.95+ at Blendjet
7
Amazon
A portable Ninja blender
Here's another Ninja blender that costs a little less than the other option on our list, but still promises the reliable Ninja name and powerful operation. The cordless design is fully portable, USB-rechargeable and comes with an easy-open sip lid. The 18-ounce vessel can separate from the blending component or remains attached while drinking.

Promising Amazon review: "Highly recommend if you drink smoothies on the go or at work. Great quality and you can drink without removing the lid which is great for me while driving. It’s a bit pricey compared to similar small blenders but worth it. Blends ice and frozen fruit easily. The charge lasts a good amount of time too." Mags
$59.99 at Amazon$59.99 at Target$49.88 at Walmart
8
Amazon
A sports bottle blender
This no-fuss personal blender uses a BPA-free plastic vessel that looks just like a sports bottle, making it a perfect option for preparing and drinking protein shakes and minimally frozen beverages. Two blending bottles are included along with two sports lids and a 300-watt motor base.

Promising Amazon review: "Perfect portion size! Although this mentions it’s not the best for frozen fruit, I’ve used frozen fruit chunks with yogurt and milk and have had no issues! If you do, I recommend giving a shake before and one during blending!" Cup of Faith Crafting
$32.99 at Amazon
