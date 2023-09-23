Popular items from this list:
- A two-pack of “flossing toothbrushes” with soft, multilayer bristles that reach between teeth to help prevent cavities and bacteria growth
- A bottle of Bio-Oil to gently treat uneven complexions without clogging pores
- A Korean skincare exfoliating mitten to slough away dead skin more effectively than your worn-in loofah.
A two-pack of flossing toothbrushes
A bottle of Bio-Oil to gently treat uneven complexions
Natural green tea oil-absorbing tissues
CeraVe's salicylic acid body wash
A two-pack of Body Glide anti-chafing balm
An absorbent bra liner to help with sweat
A Korean skincare exfoliating mitten to slough away dead skin
A stainless-steel tongue scraper
L’Oréal 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Hair Treatment
A portable neck fan to help on ultra sweaty days
Medicated, waterproof wart bandages
A pack of 36 Mighty Patch hydrocolloid pimple patches
CND SolarOil nail and cuticle repair oil
A shampoo scalp massager
A jar of Lawless Forget The Filler overnight lip mask
Foot exfoliating peel masks
A tube of Pickle's Potions Hoof Healer balm to tackle tough skin around your heels
A nose hair wax kit
A cradle cap comb to help soothe and rid your bub's irritated scalp of dead skin
A 10-pack of SweatBlock antiperspirant wipes
An ingrown toenail brace kit to help correct the natural curve of your nail
An Esarora Facial Ice Roller to help depuff tired skin
A leave-in curl conditioning spray to help promote soft curls and waves
A tub of Vanicream Moisturizing Cream to hydrate your whole body
A pair of comfy period-proof underwear
Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo
Cirepil blue wax beads if you choose to remove body hair
A bottle of Tend Skin Solution to help reduce the appearance of ingrowns and razor burn