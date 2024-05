32 Personal Care Products That Reviewers Over 50 Are Super Impressed With

A set of six kegel weights to strengthen pelvic floor muscles

"I am 57 years old and gradually I noticed that I tended to leak urine if I sneezed or coughed hard. I would also notice after finishing urinating that some residual would leak out. The first time I put the lowest weight in it fell out within a minute. I reinserted it only to have it happen again. I was frustrated and somewhat shocked to realize just how weak my muscles were. I kept using it. It took me almost two weeks until I could keep it in for 15 minutes. I found that I did better using it in the evening when I was more relaxed. When I got to the second weight I found it easier. By the time I got to the third weight I would put it in the early evening and would just keep it in until it fell out. Sometimes it would be 10 minutes, sometimes it would be 2 hours. I am happy to report that I am now on the fifth weight and doing wonderfully. NO MORE LEAKS no matter how much I cough, sneeze or laugh. I no longer need to use panty liners. It is a wonderful feeling to have my life back. I WOULD GIVE THIS PRODUCT '10' STARS IF I COULD!" — jacksmom